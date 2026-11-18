Estuary Ridge, Co Cork, where Park Developments intends to build new homes. Photograph: Fennell Photography

Builder Park Developments earned almost €16 million in profit in the 18 months to the end of last year, despite grappling with rising costs, new figures show.

The group, which is based in Carrickmines, Dublin, mostly builds homes and offices in the capital, but has projects outside the city.

Controlled by the Cotter family, the company has been in business for 64 years.

Recently filed accounts show that it earned €15.7 million in the 18 months to December 30th 2025, from €9.8 million over the previous 12 months.

Sales in the 18-month period were €271.3 million, from €102.8 million in the 2024 financial year.

Directors Emma Cotter and Sean O’Neill note that the higher turnover is due to the fact the latest accounts cover 18 months, as opposed to 12 for the previous financial statements.

Park paid its immediate parent, Seasca LLP, a €22.2 million dividend, which was in line with what it paid its shareholder for the 2024 financial year.

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The builder’s net-profit margin fell to 6 per cent last year from 10 per cent in 2024, Cotter and O’Neill say.

They blame rising costs for the slide. Their report says: “Over the past two years, the Group’s net margin has been impacted as a result of cost inflation and interest rate increases experienced by the construction sector."

Park’s net assets increased to €185 million at the end of last year from €169 million in 2024.

Eighty-one per cent of sales were from building new homes and 19 per cent came from commercial construction.

The Republic’s ongoing housing squeeze is aiding Park’s growth, according to its directors.

“This demand is the result of a decade of significant under supply of new housing during a period of sustained economic expansion and continued population growth, alongside Ireland’s working population increasing from two to almost three million people,” they say.

Earlier this year, Park confirmed that lenders AIB and Bank of Ireland had agreed to extend existing loans to the business.

The company said it would use the cash raised to complete several ongoing projects, including 342 houses and apartments at the Glen in Cabinteely, Dublin, and 254 apartments in nearby Lightburne, Leopardstown.

Park also earmarked some of the money to build 157 apartments at Meadow View, Clay Farm, Leopardstown, and 68 apartments at Glenville Garden in Mount Merrion, Dublin.

Outside the capital, Park said the money would go to build 79 houses at Estuary Ridge and Hurlers Field in Kinsale, Co Cork.

The company began trading in 1962 and has built more than 13,000 homes since then. One of its early high-profile projects was the landmark Park House office block on North Circular Road in Dublin.