Employees have no automatic right to carry over leave days into the next year. Illustration: Paul Scott

I have requested to carry over three days of annual leave to next year. I wanted to use the days in January 2027.

However, I have been told that no annual leave can be carried over except in exceptional circumstances.

I thought the work year was April 1st to March 31st but I was told by HR that it’s January to December.

Can I take a case to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) over this?

While the “leave year” is usually defined as running from April 1st to March 31st under legislation, it is up to employers to set their own 12-month periods.

Most employers set it from January to December and, while employees have a right to take their annual leave entitlement in that period, they have no automatic right to carry over days.

That is according to Michelle Halloran, independent HR consultant and workplace investigator of Halloran HR Resolutions, who says companies should avoid employees “stockpiling” leave both for reasons of health and safety and for business planning.

However, she believes the refusal to allow the reader to carry over three days is a “little bit harsh” and even “a bit draconian”.

Most employers would be “reasonable” with such a request, she says, particularly if there is a reason to carry over several days or an employee intends to use them early in the following year.

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“However, they have no automatic right to it and they have no basis for taking a case to the WRC... If they have the opportunity to take the leave between now and year-end, and nobody’s stopping them from taking it, they don’t really have a case,” she says.

If there is a genuine reason to carry over three unused days, Halloran says the reader could “make their case” in writing and ask their employer to reconsider or make an exception.

Moira Grassick, chief operating officer at employment law and HR firm Peninsula Ireland, advises the reader to check their company’s policy on leave entitlements and annual leave requests.

“For example, does the policy explicitly state that the leave year runs from January until December?

“Has the employer included any stipulations regarding when employees should take annual leave, such as a requirement to take a minimum number of days off every quarter? And does the business offer more than the statutory annual leave entitlement?”

Full-time employees are typically entitled to four weeks of annual leave per year, though some employers offer additional days, Grassick says, adding it is important to make a “clear distinction” between statutory entitlement and extra days.

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Employers are legally obliged to ensure workers receive their full leave entitlement each year. While employment legislation allows leave to be carried over for up to six months, this must be agreed and is usually limited to “exceptional circumstances”.

“If, on the other hand, an employee has already taken their full statutory leave and has a few extra days remaining, the employer may have more flexibility in determining how and when those days are used.

“The business may ask employees to use all their annual leave by the end of the year, or they might allow days to be carried over on the condition that they are taken within a certain time period,” she says.

At this time of year, Grassick advises employers to assess whether any of their staff have a significant amount of annual leave remaining and “encourage them to take those days before the end of their predetermined leave year”.

“The purpose of annual leave legislation is to ensure that employees receive sufficient time to balance their working obligations and their personal lives,” she says.

If you have work-related questions, from how to deal with burnout to running your own business, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help. You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and include a phone number. Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.