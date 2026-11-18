UK prime minister Andy Burnham gave an address in the City of London on Monday, saying Brexit had cost Britain more than it delivered. Photograph: Getty Images

There is no denying that Brexit was a wilful act of self-harm. It has shrunk the UK economy by between 4 and 8 per cent, depending on whom you talk to. The reality behind those numbers is a country that is poorer than it should be and whose standing in the world is greatly diminished.

It has taken six prime ministers for the British body politic to grasp the nettle, and the seventh one, Andy Burnham, has continued the process of finding a way back to the EU initiated by his predecessor Keir Starmer.

He is due to sign an agreement this week with EU leaders on food, farming, emissions trading and youth mobility that was initiated by Starmer.

The agreement will boost UK GDP by 0.4 per cent. It is not much, but it is a start. What is more important is the messaging.

Burnham told the City – via his speech at the lord mayor’s banquet on Monday night – that Brexit did not deliver and that “we have lost more than we have gained in the last 10 years”.

He told the business and financial elite that their country would “initiate a discussion with our EU partners about options for our long-term relationship”.

The political direction of travel has changed back towards Europe. British public opinion may yet have something to say about it. Certainly, if Nigel Farage and his fellow travellers on the right have anything to do with it.

It may seem like a somewhat premature question, but it is worth asking at this juncture whether Ireland really wants the UK back in the EU?

For most Irish people there has been no tangible benefit of Britain leaving the EU, although many would admit to a certain amusement watching UK passport holders’ shock at being told they now have to go through the non-EU lane at Spanish airports. But even that has grown old.

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The consequences for some sectors of the Irish economy have been significant, with agriculture and food processors supplying the UK market hardest hit. They, along with other Irish companies supplying the UK market, had to either adapt or look elsewhere.

Their success in doing so has softened the blow considerably. Thus, it’s hard to put a true cost on the impact of Brexit on Irish business, but it is generally accepted that it was less than was expected. That said, the hit was felt disproportionately by some sectors of the economy and parts of the country.

The picture has been further clouded by the economy’s strong performance over the intervening years, led by the multinational sector and the various bits and pieces of the economy that hang off it, such as professional services.

The strong foreign direct investment (FDI) flows driving the economy over the past decade and Brexit are not unrelated. When the UK formally left on December 31st, 2020, Ireland became the only English-speaking common-law jurisdiction in a €17 trillion market of 450 million people. Both are important to US investors.

The inward investment fillip probably could not have come at a better time. The momentum behind some of the other drivers behind our multi-decade inward investment boom had started to wane, particularly when compared with the UK.

Ireland’s across-the-board 12.5 per cent corporation tax (15 per cent for larger corporations since 2023) remains the pillar underpinning the whole FDI edifice. The UK had cut its corporation rate to 19 per cent by 2020, and when combined with a 10 per cent “patent box” rate for certain types of intellectual property, it had the basis of a competitive tax offer.

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Add in cheaper labour costs – average hourly labour costs in the UK were around €25.60 to €27.80 compared with roughly €32.30 to €32.90 per hour in Ireland – the UK was very much at the FDI races pre-Brexit.

Britain also had a deep and very sophisticated capital market and direct flights to pretty much everywhere on the planet. Having a research network centred on some of the world’s leading universities didn’t do any harm either. The icing on the cake was being an English-speaking common-law jurisdiction fully integrated into a market of 514 million people.

Taking the icing off the cake via Brexit seems to have decisively swung the FDI pendulum back in Ireland’s favour.

The impact on Ireland of our biggest competitor for overseas investment taking itself off the pitch just as it was gaining parity, if not the upper hand, remains one of the unknowns of Brexit.

What we do know is that financial and tech companies shifted existing operations and new investment to Ireland consequently.

What happens if the UK rejoins the EU in some form or another – which is still far from certain – remains equally unknowable. The UK of 2026 is not the UK of 2020. Its corporation tax has gone up, and the business costs gap has narrowed.

The trade-off between the undoubted benefit of removing trade barriers with our nearest neighbour and letting our biggest competitor for the inward investment that underpins our economy get back on the pitch is a complex one.