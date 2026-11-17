The highest median (middle value) first-time buyer income was found in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at €120,100. Illustration: Paul Scott

The typical income of a first-time property buyer in Ireland rose to €82,600 in 2024, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figure, which refers to the income of a sole buyer or a couple, was up from €78,200 in 2023 and €73,600 in 2022.

The highest median (middle value) first-time buyer income was found in the counties of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at €120,100, followed by Wicklow, at €96,800 and South Dublin, at €95,600.

At a local electoral area level, the highest median income among first-time buyers was Dundrum in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at €130,300, followed by Killiney-Shankill in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at €123,000, and Rathfarnham-Templeogue in South Dublin, at €121,200.

The median age of a first-time buyer in 2024 was 36. In Ireland, the age profile of people getting on the property ladder for the first time has got older and older in tandem with rising house prices.

The CSO said there were 30,480 properties bought by first-time buyers in 2024, down from 30,750 in 2023, and 30,710 in 2022.

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The most expensive properties on average among first-time buyers in 2024 were bought in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, with a median price of €580,000.

The lowest median prices were found in Donegal and Longford, both at €185,000.

The report noted that there were 6,020 first-time buyer purchases involving the Government’s Help-to Buy grants, 18 per cent of total first-time buyer purchases.

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The profile of first-time buyers also indicated that around 59 per cent of them were joint transactions undertaken by a male and female.

Almost 20 per cent were male sole purchasers while 19 per cent were female sole purchasers.

“Today’s report covers the years 2022 to 2024 and arguably, affordability challenges for first-time buyers have become more acute for FTBs since then, thanks to a number of developments, not least of which is the upward ECB rate cycle,” Trevor Grant, chairperson of Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said.

“June 2026 saw the first ECB rate hike in almost three years and this was followed by a second increase in September and the growing speculation of a third hike in December,” he said.

“So, higher ECB rates – and their potential to drive up the cost of borrowing – is something which FTBs need to be increasingly mindful of today and to factor into their borrowing decisions,” Grant said.

“High day-to-day living costs are also bearing on borrowers, with annual inflation in Ireland now at its highest rate in almost three years,” he said.

“This means that many borrowers are under pressure financially, making it all the more important for them to do their utmost to get the best mortgage deal they can,” he said, while noting house prices here were rising 14 per cent faster than incomes – or twice the EU average, according to a Eurostat.