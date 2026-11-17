The State’s finances were 'marked' by risks to corporation tax, the European Commission said. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

The Government’s budget surplus is projected to halve by 2028 as spending continues to “outpace” revenue growth, the European Commission has warned.

The European Union’s executive arm said Ireland would register a fiscal surplus of 1.4 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2026 and 2027 with robust domestic economic activity supporting “strong growth in tax receipts”.

The surplus would, however, decline to 0.6 per cent of GDP in 2028 with expenditure growth forecast to outpace growth in revenue.

“The strong growth in expenditure reflects projected increases in public sector pay, social transfers and capital investment, the latter contingent on reforms planned under the Accelerating Infrastructure Action Plan,” it said.

The rapid jump in public spending – it has risen by 54 per cent since the pandemic – has become a flashpoint for the Coalition.

The latest public sector pay deal will cost the Government at least €2 billion next year, €800 million more than the allocation set out in last month’s budget.

[ There are two reasons why public servants should grab the pay dealOpens in new window ]

The State’s finances were also “marked” by risks to corporation tax, the commission said.

“The concentrated nature of Ireland’s corporation tax revenue remains a risk and makes Ireland’s public finances vulnerable to changes in US trade and tax policies as well as shifts in the international tax environment,” it said.

In its latest set of Autumn forecasts, the commission said the Irish economy would contract slightly this year – as the front-loading of pharma exports into the US in 2025 unwinds – before rebounding to growth over the next two years.

Following the surge seen in 2025, GDP was projected to contract by 0.4 per cent in 2026, before growing again by 3.9 per cent in 2027 and 3.6 per cent in 2028, it said.

Modified domestic demand – a less volatile indicator of domestic activity here – is forecast to expand by 3.9 per cent in 2026, 3 per cent in 2027 and 3.5 per cent in 2028.

“Private consumption is expected to keep growing, underpinned by a resilient labour market and substantial household savings,” it said.

The commission predicted headline inflation here would remain elevated, reflecting high energy prices, sustained services inflation and the pass-through of higher energy costs to other components of inflation.

Housing: construction slowdown, price-to-income running at twice the EU average, and the rise of the approved housing body sector Listen | 35:14

“Temporary energy support measures are set to partially cushion the impact on consumer prices,” it said.

Overall it expected inflation here to average 3.4 per cent in 2026 and 3.1 per cent in 2027, before moderating to 2.2 per cent in 2028 as energy price pressures are expected to gradually ease.

Continuing conflict in the Middle East makes the outlook for inflation uncertain.

The commission said the euro area economy was forecast to grow by 1.2 per cent this year and next and by 1.3 per cent in 2028.

France, which has been rocked by a fiscal crisis, is expected to grow by just 0.4 per cent this year, “dragged down by weak investment, high energy prices and the adverse impact of the summer’s heatwaves”.

Headline inflation in the EU is expected to peak above 4 per cent between the end of this year and the beginning of 2027.

“In 2026, Europe’s economy is holding up better than expected,” Valdis Dombrovskis, EU commissioner for economy and productivity, said.

“But we cannot take this for granted, nor can we be content with resilience alone,” he said.

“We must safeguard our public finances, boost our competitiveness and lay the foundations for stronger long-term growth. Our ambition must be to turn Europe’s resilience into real economic dynamism,” he said.