The original cancellation announcement on the City of Delray’s Facebook page this month drew thousands of comments from outraged locals. File photograph

A Florida beach community has cancelled a St Patrick’s Day parade that has been a feature in the city since 1970 following legal advice it could contravene a new anti-DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) law. The law was signed by the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis.

Tom Carney, mayor of Delray Beach, a Gold Coast city of 60,000 about 80km north of Miami, explained the move was due to Senate Bill 1134, which comes into effect on January 1st.

It legally precludes the city from using public funds for promoting or organising events promoting ethnicity, heritage or sexual orientation, leading to the cancellation of both the St Patrick’s Day tradition and the summer Pride parade.

He added that if the events returned to a private funding model, they could go ahead.

“These types of events we should be celebrating because in this country, people can have these events. In other countries, you can’t do this. We have great freedoms here,” he said.

“And if the community wants something and it’s not against public policy then I would support them to do it if they’re using private dollars. If we can do it, we should do it.”

DeSantis has rejected the locality’s interpretation of the law, and posted a message on X over the weekend accusing it of engaging in “malicious compliance”.

“What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point – a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat.”

But in signing the law last April, DeSantis said it would “limit government overreach and prevent local authorities from imposing carbon taxes and discriminatory DEI mandates on Floridians”.

Carney, chairman of Carney-Stanton attorneys, formerly served as an assistant republican tax counsel to the House committee on ways and means and has been practising law in Florida since 1984. He rejected the suggestion that the cancellation was politically motivated.

“The legislation has unintended consequences,” he told National Public Radio.

“The governor may genuinely believe what he believes and I take him at his word; our city attorney came up with a different conclusion. I’m going to leave it at that.”

The original announcement, posted on the City of Delray’s Facebook page on November 10th, drew thousands of comments from locals outraged by both the decision and its cause.

City officials assured the beach community residents they were “working feverishly” to reach a resolution before the St Patrick’s celebration rolls around again.

Carney has vowed to ensure the parade will go ahead as a privately-funded event. One local commented that the event attracts over 40,000 people and 70 groups, and that its cancellation would have a significant economic impact on local businesses. Another post simply read: “It’s the kilts, isn’t it?”