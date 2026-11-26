The court heard that customs intercepted a package originating from the Netherlands which was found to contain just under 5,000 MDMA tablets. Photograph: iStockPhoto

A “middle man” who claimed he was holding more than €350,000-worth of drugs because he was in fear of a dangerous person has been jailed for seven years and nine months.

Alanas Balsys (29) of Herberton Apartments, Saint James’ Walk, Rialto, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home and also attempted importation of MDMA on August 13th, 2025.

Garda Michael Golden told prosecuting barrister Aoife O’Leary that customs intercepted a package that had originated from the Netherlands and was addressed to Balsys at his home.

The package had been analysed and was found to contain just under 5,000 MDMA tablets and just under a kilogram of the same drug valued at €109,440.

A controlled delivery was made to the apartment but nobody answered the door. Gardaí then secured a warrant to search Balsys’ home. He was in the apartment at the time.

The gardaí discovered nine separate drugs in the apartment. The drugs including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, amphetamines and a ‘party drug’ called GBL. The street value of the drugs found in the apartment was €61,522.

Golden said gardaí also found a key to a vehicle that was parked in the basement car park with 300 litres of GBL in the boot. This had a street value of €300,000.

The Garda said GBL was sold legally as an industrial solvent used in cleaning kitchens and bathrooms, but when ingested it turns into GHB in the body and has the same impact as a party drug.

Golden said Balsys also had weighing scales, bagging material and a vacuum press used for manufacturing crack cocaine, as well as Deliveroo bags that the Garda said would have been used to transport the drugs.

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Messages connected to the importation of the drugs were found on Balsys’ phone.

Balsys accepted in Garda interview that he had been informed a package was to be delivered and he was expecting a call from the delivery driver. He also took responsibility for the drugs found in the apartment and the vehicle.

Balsys said he had had a debt of €60,000 due to his drug use but it had increased to €100,00. He said he started selling drugs to service the debt.

The court heard Balsys had 44 previous convictions, including 29 for the sale or supply and simple possession of drugs.

The garda agreed with defending barrister John Moher that Balsys owed money “to a dangerous person” – a person whom he told gardaí had served prison time for stabbing someone. He also claimed that his family was in danger as this man had referred to his mother’s address.

Golden said Balsys told gardaí he took 20ml of GBL himself on a daily basis, along with meth. He has been in custody since his arrest.

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Moher said Balsys was caught red handed but was very forthcoming in his interview with gardaí. He said his client had a history of drug addiction and was deemed unfit for interview for six hours due to his level of intoxication.

The judge acknowledged that the defendant pleaded guilty and was in effect the “middle man”.

He jailed Balsys for seven years and nine months.