Mourners gather around the bodies of four members of the Abuelouf family. Mohammad Abuelouf, a Hamas colonel, was killed along with his wife and two children in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Photograph: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s military killed a senior Hamas security ‌official as well as his wife and two children with an air strike on their Gaza Strip apartment early on Wednesday, Gaza’s Hamas-run interior ministry and medics said.

The ​air strike that killed Mohammad Abuelouf, a Hamas colonel who headed the militants’ internal security service in northern Gaza, and his family was the second Israeli attack to kill a senior Hamas security official in 24 hours.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it had killed Abuelouf, whom it described as a significant figure ​who “served as a key source of expertise in efforts to restrict the IDF’s counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip”.

Despite a year-old ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out ⁠attacks that it says target Hamas but have also killed many civilians. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by US ‌president Donald ‌Trump, ​has not stopped the violence or secured Hamas’ disarmament.

Medics said Wednesday’s air strike had ripped through Abuelouf’s apartment in the Beach refugee camp in western Gaza City, near the coast. Later in the morning, ⁠another Israeli air strike hit Gaza City’s northern Karama neighbourhood, ​killing one person, medics said.

The Israeli military said Abuelouf had helped, during the war and more recently, to advance attacks against Israeli forces and civilians and had ‌worked to restore the capabilities of Hamas in violation ​of the 2025 ceasefire deal.

In a statement, Hamas accused Israel of trying to cause chaos by killing officials responsible for ⁠maintaining law and order in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, ⁠after the military killed Naeem ​Abu Nahel, the Hamas head of internal security for all Gaza, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said there was no escape for Hamas from his country’s “long reach”.

Hamas’ internal security service, which Abu Nahel ran and in which Abuelouf was a senior official, counters Palestinians suspected of collaboration with Israel’s secret service and gathers information about its plans.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was struck in October 2025, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ‌ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver ⁠of territory along Gaza’s coast.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and United Nations inquiries.

Israel ‌has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October ​2023.

The Israeli military said in a separate statement that Abuelouf was a member of a ​Hamas cell that had held an Israeli officer, Oron Shaul, captive in Gaza for years. Hamas not immediately comment. – Reuters

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