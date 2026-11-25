Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a ceremony at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem earlier this month. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

The clock is ticking for Gadi Eisenkot, who was granted a mandate by president Yitzhak Herzog to form a government after the October elections in Israel.

The leader of the centrist Yashar party has until December 6th to form a government, though Herzog could extend his mandate for another two weeks.

However, Eisenkot says he prefers not to request an extension and, if attempts to form a coalition do not conclude in an agreement in the coming days, he intends to present a minority government to the Knesset parliament by the end of the month.

Eisenkot received the mandate to form a government after 67 of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers backed him for prime minister. But two leaders of right-wing parties in his “change bloc” have ruled out a coalition with the two Arab parties, which together hold 19 seats, leaving his bloc with 48 seats.

The change bloc is made up of four parties: Eisenkot’s Yashar; the right-wing Beyachad, headed by former prime minister Naftali Bennett; Avigdor Lieberman’s right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu; and the left-wing Democrats headed by Yair Golan.

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The common denominator between them is the desire to see Binyamin Netanyahu replaced as prime minister, but each party has a different opinion on how to achieve that goal.

Avigdor Lieberman is pushing for an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties to secure a parliamentary majority for the change bloc, including an agreement to draft Torah students into the army.

New Knesset speaker Matan Kahana and Gadi Eisenkot with party members after a voting session at the Knesset earlier this month. Photograph: EPA

Talks are also ongoing between Yashar and Netanyahu’s Likud over the formation of a unity government, but three rounds of talks have failed to yield significant progress. The key sticking point remains who would serve first as prime minister under a rotation deal, Eisenkot or Netanyahu. Both insist on serving first and the chance of an agreement remains slim.

Bennett wants to give the unity government option more time before agreeing to a minority government that will rely on the support of Arab parties, but he also insists that Eisenkot must serve first. On Monday he issued a clear warning to Netanyahu that he would “face consequences” if he was found to be stalling rather than pursuing a unity government led initially by Eisenkot.

Lieberman has warned that a government that relies on the support of the Arab parties won’t last and new elections after the fall of a minority government will result in a Netanyahu victory.

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Unlike Lieberman and Bennett, Democrats party chair Yair Golan continues to urge Eisenkot to form a minority government, relying on the support of Arab parties. “We can replace Netanyahu as early as tomorrow,” he said on Tuesday. “Netanyahu has no mandate to continue running the country. He has failed in every area. Now we need to increase the pressure and remove him from the prime minister’s office. What are we waiting for? Saving Israel is within reach.”

Since the election, Netanyahu has spearheaded an overtly racist campaign aimed at undermining the legitimacy of the two Arab parties which, due to an unprecedented turnout of more than 78 per cent of Israeli Arabs, returned 19 lawmakers. The right describe the Arab Knesset members as “supporters of terror” who seek to “take over the country”.

Netanyahu is also pushing for an immediate resumption of the war against Iran, which his opponents believe is a cynical move aimed at thwarting the formation of an Eisenkot government.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Herzog is likely to pass the mandate to Netanyahu. If he fails, then Israel will head to the polls again in the spring.