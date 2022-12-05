LIVE Japan v Croatia: World Cup Last 16

10 mins: Big save by Gonda, Long ball by Croatia and the defender gets it wrong with an underhit back pass. Perisic is one-on-one under no pressure, should have done a lot better.

7 mins: Croatia get their foot on the ball and have a spell of possession. Modric well tackled by Kamada though as he went into one of his pockets.

4 mins: Maeda wins an early free-kick as he shows his pace. Great ball into a dangerous area but just passes everyone and it ends up with a corner. Short corner and great cross by Endo but headed wide by Taniguchi. Again Maeda charges down the Croatian goalkeeper. Lively start.

Tactically, expect Croatia to dominate possession and the great Luka Modric to try to play the game at his pace, one different to what the quick and energetic Japanese want to play. That should be the great tension of the game, Japan looking to press high in packs and pick their moments to pick their pocket, as they did against Spain and Germany.

GOAL - JAPAN 🇯🇵 - 48'



Japan get back into the match as Doan smashes it in from the edge of the box



This is actually the third meeting between Croatia and Japan in the World Cup, despite Croatia being a footballing nation for less than 30 years. Croatia beat Japan 1-0 in 1998, while it was a 0-0 draw in 2006. Japan beat Croatia 4-3 in the Kirin Japan Cup in 1997.

Best nicknames of teams at the World Cup? Socceroos for Australia has to be up there but Japan’s Samurai Blue is one of the best. It is more than just a nickname to Japan, writes Andy Hunter:

To hear the veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo speak on the eve of their last-16 tie against Croatia was to receive a rousing education in how it relates to the character of a national team fighting to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

“To use the analogy of the samurai,” the 36-year-old began, “before they go into battle they polish their weapons and improve their technique. But if they are scared in battle they will not be able to use their weapons or their technique properly. It is the same in football.

“Tactics and technique are important but if you are scared on the field they are useless. To maximise all the tactics we have been practising in the last four years we need courage. The Japanese samurai is famous around the world and we would like to fight like samurais. Tomorrow we would like to showcase how courageously we fight.”

Wise words, indeed.

[ Japan v Croatia: Samurai Blue keen to showcase ‘how courageously we fight’ ]

Team news:

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has brought Takehiro Tomiyasu into his defence in place of the suspended Ko Itakura as one of three changes to his side. Moriyasu also brought Wataru Endo and Ritsu Doan back into his midfield at the expense of Takefusa Kubo and Ao Tanaka, who scored against Spain.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made two changes to his largely settled starting line-up, bringing in Borna Barisic for Borna Sosa at left back and Bruno Petkovic for Marko Livaja in midfield.

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the World Cup last 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. Japan surprised the world by beating Germany and Spain in the group stage and topping their difficult group. Can they continue this form against Croatia, who beat Canada and drew with Belgium and Morocco in the group stage? Kickoff is at 3pm.