Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Gary Neville at Blarney Castle during filming for The Overlap in 2023. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A podcast studio in Manchester. A production runner pours water into jugs. Gary Neville enters the room with Michael Carrick.

Neville: Just so you know, we’re already filming. This is the intro bit, where we show everyone coming on to set and doing some light banter. It humanises us. The viewer sees it and thinks we’re just mates chatting about football, rather than scions of a global podcast empire commercially obliged to produce an endless scroll of provocative content for money. I always say: why can’t you be both?

Carrick: OK, so …

Neville: Hang on, these Huel bottles need to be showing the label. Who’s turned the Huels round? Pathetic.

Jamie Carragher enters, followed by Roy Keane and Jill Scott.

Carragher: Salford failed to win at the weekend, Gary!

Neville: Yes, but banal observation about young James at Wigan!

Carragher: AHAHAHAHA!

Neville: AHAHAHAHAHA!

Ian Wright enters, humming a Mary J Blige tune.

Neville: You’re watching Stick To Man United on The Overkill, with ManBank. Look, we all know there are times when you just want to bank with your mates, in a room, together. Download the ManBank app today. We’ve got a special guest today: the former manager of Manchester United Football Club, Michael Carrick. Now Carra, before we start …

Carragher: Which Carra? Me or him?

Neville: AHAHAHAHA!

Carragher: AHAHAHAHAHA!

Neville: The situation at United right now, it really hurts. I say that as a fan, I don’t use this word lightly, but it’s a real tragedy what’s happened to this football club. OK, you’ve got Grimsby and MK Dons. You’ve got the relegation in 1974. You’ve got Tommy Docherty leaving the club in disgrace. You’ve got Old Trafford being destroyed in a bombing raid during the second world war. You’ve got the very real threat of bankruptcy in the early 1900s. This, to me, is worse than any of that.

Carragher gazing at the ceiling: I always think about the great United teams under Sir Alex. Vidic. Ferdinand. Jaap Stam. Wes Brown. Patrice Evra. Even Denis Irwin, going back to Bruce and Pallister. You had Schmeichel in goal. You had Ince and Bryan Robson in midfield. You had Mark Hughes. You had Cantona. I look at the current side and think: do I see a Mark Hughes in there? Do I see a Cantona? And the answer is: only to an extent.

Neville: Roy, how do United move forward from this? They’ve got Brentford at the weekend.

Keane shrugging: Well, a team like Manchester United, you should always be beating a team like Brentford.

Neville: Yeah, but how do they go about it?

Keane: Well, the players in that dressing room, they need to be looking at themselves. And saying: come on, a team like Manchester United should always be beating a team like Brentford.

Neville: But tactically, what’s the plan?

Keane: If you keep asking me the same question, you’ll get the same answer, only louder.

Scott: I remember something Sarina was telling us at the Euros. We’d just beaten Norway and …

Neville: You take a look at that defence. Yoro. Mazraoui. Dalot. De Ligt. You can’t tell me there’s a worse defence in the history of professional football than those four. You put those four up in a park game, and it would be carnage. You choose any four inanimate objects – say a Kleenex, a butternut squash, a roof tile and a Belkin USB-C to Lightning charging cable – and they would do a better job in defence for Manchester United Football Club.

Carragher: Only thing making it worse is if you and Phil were playing in it!

Neville: AHAHAHA!

Carragher: AHAHAHAHAHA!

Wright: Look, I see this United team now, which Roy played in, and Gary played in, and I just think: where’s the heart? Where’s the soul? It’s like they’ve lost something. And until they get it back … I don’t know. I just can’t feel it. I’m not feeling it.

Keane: But you talk about heart, and you talk about soul. These are international footballers! It’s their job! I’m inexplicably furious about this point in particular!

Carragher: Let’s bring Michael into the discussion here, because you were dealt a tough hand, not just in terms of the recruitment, but the level of scrutiny around the club, around any big club, there’s a noise there. I remember talking to Daniel Agger about it. And Martin Skrtel. Steven Gerrard. Xabi Alonso. Dirk Kuyt.

Scott: There is that constant background chatter, though, isn’t there, at a club like United? I remember Sarina once telling us …

Neville: I remember, the gaffer – Sir Alex – once telling us that at United, a defeat is a disaster. Because of that constant background chatter. Because of how it would be perceived in the media. Did you feel like that constant judgment, whether it was from the media, or from fans, or from prominent ex-players, sometimes on podcasts: did you feel like that was creating extra problems for you?

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Neville: Did you feel like those ex-players in the media, players who had won trophies at United, but who now earn a living off talking about the club, almost preferred it when the club was failing? Because it gave them something to talk about? Because it made their own era look rosy in comparison? Because it did better numbers? And did that broader need to manufacture crisis, to paint every setback as if it was the worst disgrace in human history rather than the inevitable variance of a transitional team in a strong league labouring under an absentee ownership, create an inevitable doom spiral, an inescapable feedback loop from which even the very best managers have struggled to escape over the last 13 years?

Carrick: Well …

Carragher: Sounds like you could be talking about yourself there, Gary!

Neville: AHAHAHA!

All: AHAHAHAHAHAHA! – Guardian