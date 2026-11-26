RTÉ is on track to get “near” a target of cutting its total staff headcount by 400 by 2029, its director general Kevin Bakhurst has said.

There will be around 100 fewer people working at the broadcaster by the end of this year than there were in January, he told the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

A new voluntary redundancy scheme will be rolled out at RTÉ once an application receives approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER), TDs were told.

Bakhurst also said RTÉ still intends to sell some of its Montrose campus in Donnybrook, but he cautioned that this would be “a very long project” and would take years.

He said RTÉ has had initial discussions with the Land Development Agency and has been engaging estate agent Savills and architects for the past two years.

“There’s a plan for the property which involves us shrinking back to the property which is next to Nutley Lane at the end, and selling off the rest of the property. It will be around a quarter of the site, I think, we’ll be left on.”

He said “most of the older buildings” such as the one used for administration, the radio centre and the TV building would be vacated.

The total budget for operating RTÉ this year will be €368 million, Bakhurst said, up from €353 million last year.

However, the director general stressed that running costs had come down and extra costs were going toward services for the public such as new drama and sports rights.

RTÉ has promised to reduce its workforce by up to 400 people between 2025 and 2030. “We’re on track to get near that figure of 400,” Bakhurst told the committee.

He also said there was “frustration” regarding its first voluntary redundancy scheme as RTÉ had to wait “months and months” for the application to be approved by DPER, meaning the scheme was “only open for a short period” of five months.

Department of Culture secretary general Feargal Ó Coigligh also said he would like things “to move faster”.

Department official Stephen Ryan said it was supporting greater flexibility in the RTÉ business plan for the next voluntary redundancy scheme and a minimum 12-month period was being sought to give the broadcaster a longer time to manage the process.

Around 60 people were likely to be sanctioned to leave under the scheme, but RTÉ would also target a further suppression of roles, added Ryan.

The committee was told former Newstalk host Ger Gilroy is on a three-year fixed contract with RTÉ. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Separately, Bakhurst acknowledged there were failures around the appointment process for RTÉ’s new sports podcast host Ger Gilroy. He said it had not “explained it well enough”. However, he said the process did not lack transparency even if staff in the RTÉ sports department may not have been “satisfied” with the outcome.

Bakhurst confirmed that Gilroy was approached by RTÉ to present the Howler podcast and that he would likely land among the broadcaster’s top 20 earners, but not the top 10. The committee heard the former Newstalk host is on a three-year fixed contract.

He said the podcast project had been granted a clothing allowance but the presenter was not.

Around €800,000 is being spent on podcasting per year at RTÉ and Howler is currently its most successful podcast offering, the committee was told.

“The numbers are already very good,” said Bakhurst.

A sponsor has not yet been attached to the podcast as RTÉ is waiting to receive data, but there were two or three interested parties, he added.