The Poundland and Dealz group employs about 11,000 in total with a spokesperson for the firm saying there are about 40 stores and 1,150 employees in Ireland after previous rounds of closures. Photgraph: Eric Luke/Irish Times

A deal to save the British Poundland chain along with its Irish subsidiary Dealz is still possible according to one of the company’s founders, Steve Smith, who said on Thursday there were “people at the door this morning, serious people, with cheques, proven funds, to buy Poundland and save thousands of jobs”.

The group employs about 11,000 in total with a spokesperson for the firm saying there are about 40 stores and 1,150 employees in Ireland after previous rounds of closures.

Smith said “several potential buyers (are) bidding against each other who believe in Poundland and believe in the staff. It can still be done if the administrators do the right thing and accept the bids.”

The administrators, however, are looking at ways of maximising the funds that can be secured for creditors and concerns have been expressed, including by the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw), that this could involve breaking the chain up and selling it off in parts.

Prominent British retailers including Tesco and Poundstretcher are both reported to have been interested in acquiring about 200 of the chain’s British stores before the administration process began on Wednesday. It is not clear whether they remain interested.

Derry based Martin Property Group had sought to take the entire business over as a going concern but could not agree a deal with the US based owners, Gordon Brothers, before administration. The firm was reported on Thursday to have said it was “unlikely” to return to the table now.

[ Dealz parent Poundland enters administration heightening threat to Irish jobsOpens in new window ]

Sky News, however, have said Dubai based businessman, Idris Mohammed, who owns wholesaler Premier Quality Foods, will launch a new bid to save the company over the coming days.

“I still believe there is a viable business here, and we intend to engage with the administrators to see whether a deal can preserve as much of Poundland and Dealz, and as many jobs, as possible,” he said.

Claire Askew, Restructuring & Insolvency Partner at commercial law firm Walker Morris told The Irish Times: “The immediate implications for Dealz will depend on the corporate structure and its relationship with the companies now in administration. However, what happens to the wider group will clearly be important.

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“As administrators explore potential sales, different parts of the business could attract interest from different buyers rather than being sold as a single entity. A stand-alone separate transaction to save the Dealz business in Ireland may be possible.

“The fact that stores continue to trade is significant because it helps preserve value while those discussions take place. But employees and suppliers will understandably be concerned about what any sale or restructuring could mean for them.”

Speaking on Thursday, the Minister for Social protection, Dara Calleary said the department is “monitoring the situation with Poundland very closely and should any situation arise, we’ll respond very, very quickly.”.