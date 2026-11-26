The likelihood of rising ticket prices for Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations Championship matches against England and France at the Aviva Stadium, ongoing negotiations to play Test matches in the USA, the Munster performance review and the newly formed F10 were just some of the topics discussed at a media briefing by IRFU’s chief executive Kevin Potts, chief financial officer Thelma O’Driscoll and deputy CEO Padraig Power.

The union confirmed a €1.5 million surplus for the year ended July 31st, 2026 due to strong revenues from Test match rugby and the commercial success of the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. It represented a significant improvement on a €4.2 million deficit from the previous financial year.

Income increased 10 per cent to €108 million; cash and investments are €71.3 million, while the IRFU possesses net assets of €83.4 million with no debt. The union spent €14.9 million on domestic and community rugby, €1.3 million on infrastructure grants to 21 clubs and €9.7 million on the women’s game.

The financial prognosis for next season is to break even, with the IRFU anticipating a significant deficit in a fiscal year that includes the World Cup in Australia. In 2023, the last staging of the global tournament, the union suffered an €18 million deficit, €10 million of which was spent on the men’s national team costs.

International tickets

The IRFU employs Paul Williamson of the Two Circles company to advise them on ticketing price points. The union didn’t explicitly confirm ticket prices would rise again for the 2027 Six Nations Championship, but it was contained in an example.

Power explained: “We come at ticket pricing very scientifically. He’s (Williamson) a global ticketing guru and worked on the London Olympics and every single Rugby World Cup. We’re a premium product. We have the smallest stadium in the Six Nations, so we’re competing with the Six Nations teams off the pitch. We try to find a balance; we try to find value.

“You could have gone to the Fiji game for €30, Argentina for €40, South Africa for €55. It’ll be in and around €57.50, the value price for England and France next year, so we’re trying to find the balance.” The latter pricing suggests a projected increase for the upcoming Six Nations.

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The value tickets are for restricted view in the stadium. Category 1 tickets for Argentina were €145 and for the Springboks game €175. In 2017 a Category 1 Six Nations ticket was €105. It’s unlikely to be too far down the road that the €200 category 1 ticket barrier will be broken.

Fans in the stands ahead of the Six Nations match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on March 8th, 2025. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Power continued: “It’d be great if we didn’t have to increase, but the cost of keeping the show on the road keeps on going up, and again, what’s really important, this isn’t about making money, this is about generating revenue to go straight back into the game. So, every penny we get goes straight back into the game, and there’s lots of mouths to feed, so that’s where we’re at.

“But we’re really happy with where we’re at, we think we’ve hit a good spot, and again, hugely grateful to everybody who buys tickets and comes to support us.”

He confirmed the IRFU sold just under 47,000 tickets for Fiji, 50,000 tickets for Argentina, while acknowledging that there were ‘no-shows’ for both games, while South Africa was a sell-out. The late-night kickoff times were problematic in attracting families and supporters from outside Dublin.

Ireland had three 8.10pm kickoff times in the current Nations Championship and will have three more, the England, Scotland and France matches in the 2027 Six Nations. Power said for the 2028 Nations Championship, “we will be back to more afternoon kick-offs which are more family friendly.”

Nations Championship

France’s Antoine Dupont with the Nations Championship Hemisphere Shield at the Captains and Coaches Conference at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, England, on November 25th, 2026. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Potts confirmed the F10, the name given to the founding unions and federations of the Nations Championship tournament, expect to be able to confirm the host cities for the 2028 and 2030 tournaments in the next three to six months.

“We do have interest for 2028 and 2030 already from some cities in Europe and from one or two unions in the north. When we kicked this tournament (concept) about three years ago, we had interest from Middle Eastern venues (but) with everything that’s happened over the last couple of years and the geopolitical uncertainty, nothing would have come to pass.

“But to take greater control of this ourselves, RFP (request for proposal, a formal document organisations use to solicit detailed proposals from vendors for a specific project) is the way to go. I would be confident that we will have a good venue for 2028 and 2030 over the coming three to six months.

“Our focus (at a recent F10 meeting in) Sydney was, now that the Nations Championship has proven itself to be successful, that fans have bought into it, like the six playing the six, and the jeopardy that appears towards the end of the tournament, trying to qualify in top spot, how do we execute our commercial ambitions much more effectively, and that’s what the focus was.

“I guess that’s the goal in any sport, that you can aggregate the rights, and you can sell a package that can land a big commercial deal. That is the Holy Grail for us as a sport, so it’s something we are striving for, but we need to come together better to be able to do that.”

World Cup a loss leader

Ireland's Peter O’Mahony during the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on October 14th, 2023. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

World Rugby distributes €9 million in funding to the “high-performance unions” in a World Cup cycle. Potts confirmed the IRFU is “likely to face a loss of certainly north of €10 million, net of that.” Sanzaar have realigned the Rugby Championship in a World Cup year, but it collectively costs the northern hemisphere unions about £150 million in lost revenue from November Tests in that year. The IRFU alone ran an €18 million deficit in the last World Cup fiscal year.

The IRFU’s CFO, Thelma O’Driscoll, said: “We just have three matches next year at home (two Six Nations and a World Cup warm-up against Wales in September) to make all our money for the year, so it’s inevitable we’ll have a deficit, but that’s why ticketing revenue from 2025 and 2026 is so critical to us.

“I think the expenditure (compared to 2023) will be on par. We owe it to our fans to give it every chance we have; it is our ambition and every single person in this organisation is aligned behind winning a World Cup, so cutting expenditure on a Rugby World Cup is not what we want to do.”

Test matches in the USA

A general view of Soldier Field in Chicago during the national anthems ahead of the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and New Zealand on November 1st, 2025. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

After matches against New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 and 2025, Potts confirmed this will happen again in the future.

“Yeah, we have plans. We will play in the States when there’s an opportunity that’s commercially viable and can be done at a time of the year that suits Andy (Farrell) and the national team.

“We are in active discussions with some very high-profile unions about hosting some games in the States over the next four to five years, and if they come to fruition, I would imagine there’d be significant announcements. But there’s no point in just playing unless it’s a meaningful fixture.”

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