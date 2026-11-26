The highest job churn rate was recorded in the administrative and support service activities sector, at almost 23 per cent. Photograph: Getty Images

The number of people who changed job rose in the third quarter of the year, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows, while the number of jobs created rose 16.5 per cent.

Job churn – a measure of people leaving jobs – rose 7 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2025, at 361,614.

The associated job churn rate for the three-month period was 11.9 per cent, relatively stable from the 11.8 per cent recorded in the same period in 2025.

But more than 2.6 million people stayed in their employment, a rise of 3.6 per cent compared with 2025.

In total, more than 147,313 jobs were created in the third quarter, up 16.5 per cent or 20,833 year on year.

The Labour Market Churn looks at the number of employees who stay in their job, those who leave an employment and those who take up new jobs.

Conor Delves, statistician in the CSO’s labour market analysis section, said the highest job churn rate was recorded in the administrative and support service activities sector, at almost 23 per cent. The services sector had the lowest rate of churn at 4.5 per cent.

“The firm size group that saw the highest job churn rate in Q3 2026 was those employing 50-249 people (15.7 per cent),” he said. “The lowest job churn rate in the quarter was in firms with between one and nine employees (6.2 per cent).”

The figures follow the 10.97 per cent churn rate in the second quarter and 12 per cent in the first quarter of the year as hiring picked up.

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“It shows 2026 has been a year of movement in the labour market, even if things eased in the spring. For businesses, it’s a reminder of how costly turnover can be, and how important it is to attract good people and to hold on to the ones you already have,” said Caroline Reidy, head of HR solutions for NFP Ireland.

“The figures also show that, throughout 2026, churn has consistently been highest in medium-sized firms with 50 to 249 employees. For businesses of that size, losing even a few key people can have a significant impact. Clear pay structures, defined career paths and regular conversations with staff about their development don’t need to be complicated.”