“It was one of those moments when you’re just: ‘Wow.’” Bernardo Silva had a good view of Jude Bellingham scoring the goal, the golazo, that put Real Madrid into the lead and the Bernabéu on its feet, shock giving way to song, naa, naa, naa, na-na-na-naa, na-na-na-naa ringing round again. “I have no idea what I did,” the Englishman said afterwards. What he did was turn all Le Tissier. Lifting the ball with his left, raising it with his right, twisting and not letting it drop, he sent it arching from the outside of his boot into the far corner, something straight out of the 90s.

“I just kind of hit it,” Bellingham reckoned; not wanting to hit it too hard, it had gone “looping”, “stabbing”, he said. “Normally they’re a lot closer, aren’t they? I was a bit surprised, honestly. Normally from there I’m looking to see who is an option to play it through to, but it popped up nicely. It was nice.” Nice? It was, Silva said, “special”. A “work of art” Marca called it. The presenter on one radio station claimed it was the best goal he had ever seen, and it wasn’t just him; wasn’t just the goal, either.

“I thought, maybe wrongly, that we could win without Bellingham,” José Mourinho admitted afterwards. The Englishman had what Madrid’s manager called an “almost injury” but at half-time, with Madrid a goal down against PSV Eindhoven and thankful it was just one, he had decided that he had to go on anyway. He had also given them what Bellingham called a “kick up the backside we needed”. Fifteen minutes later, Bellingham was standing there, arms wide. Madrid were 2-1 up; by the end it was 5-1, Bellingham setting Vinícius Júnior free for the fifth.

SENSATIONAL JUDE BELLINGHAM 🤯



Bellingham gives the hosts the lead with a magnificent volley 🔥



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/WdP6ULx8wE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 24, 2026

He had been “absolutely devastating”, Mourinho said. Some injury: everywhere and everything, he had transformed them all, Madrid growing in what El País called “the burning light of Bellingham’s sun”. Marca led on: “Jude resuscitates Real Madrid”. “Bellingham stages a festival” said AS, Tomas Roncero calling him “the Colossus of Stourbridge”. He had been Polyphemus, El Mundo reckoned. The veteran journalist Alfredo Relano described him as the closest thing to Alfredo Di Stefano in “how he runs the game, spreading optimism to everyone”.

Then there was Zinedine Zidane, whose number he has inherited and with whom the comparisons were everywhere. During the game on Tuesday night he had “Zidaned”, Marca said and so did pretty much everyone else. After the game, the same name was put to him. “It’s a bit much that, eh,” Bellingham replied. “Zidane is much better than me, much more elegant. He is my idol.”

Jude Bellingham scores Real Madrid's second goal against PSV. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Actually, Bellingham has matched Zidane for leagues and Champions Leagues at Real Madrid already. And, as Jorge Valdano was swift to point out, it’s not just that he might be the best midfielder in the world right now; it’s that he’s still just 23. In theory, there’s a decade more of this; in theory, Bellingham’s prime is still to come.

Set to extend his contract to 2031 in the coming days, these are Bellingham’s best days. At the start of the season Mourinho had said: “He’s a No 10. He can’t play ... well, he can play as a 6 or an 8, but then you lose him being closer to goal and I like that Jude.” Yet while there has been a shift this can still feel like the Jude that is everywhere too, the kid who was once handed the No 22 shirt because he was a 10, and 8 and a 4 all together, a player who can’t be stopped as he strides towards the area, opponents flying off him when he turns, like a Catherine wheel spinning through midfield.

“He’s very special,” Silva told TNT. “He is a player that can create something very different at any moment like today. Physically he is very strong, the way he keeps the ball, the way he allows us to attack, the way he drives with the ball. He is good at everything. He is a complete player.”

Mourinho described him as “an extraordinary player”. He said: “Jude has everything: the physique, the technical ability, the understanding of the play, vision ... everything. He is the best midfielder in the world. He changed the game. He is a natural leader, he makes huge demands of himself: you see that every day in the way he trains. He doesn’t hide his frustration when things don’t go well but he combats that with work, by putting the machine to work.”

Unleashed and undroppable, he has seven goals and five assists, as if it is even about that, however absurd the latest one was. Few, if any, footballers are playing better anywhere. Even if asked about the Ballon d’Or – yes, already – Bellingham replied that he doesn’t care about that, claiming that’s a journalists’ thing.

“I have a bit more experience now: there’s the coach, the staff, the confidence I have from the World Cup,” he said, speaking to the media in English and Spanish. “My Spanish is getting better, although I get a bit nervous with you. It’s easier in the changing room where I can say bad words. I’m loving it here. For English players, it’s such a good thing to play abroad.” – Guardian