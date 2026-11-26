A sergeant installed a GPS tracking app on patrol phones in UN vehicles as a “backup”, the inquest into the death of Pte Seán Rooney has heard.

Rooney (24), a UN peacekeeper serving in Lebanon, was shot dead in an attack that took place near the village of Al-Aqbiya after the military vehicle he was driving became separated from the lead vehicle and missed a turn. It quickly became surrounded by armed locals.

Much of the evidence heard at the inquest into Rooney’s death has centred on what happened when two vehicles in a convoy became separated while driving from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport so two Irish soldiers could go home for family funerals.

The vehicles became separated after a planned stop at a designated point on the route – known as EP28 – to remove UN flags from the vehicles, as they were leaving the Unifil area of operations. The second vehicle failed to start due to an issue with a key fob, causing a delay to it leaving this area, the inquest heard.

The deposition of Sgt Paul Gifford, based at Camp Shamrock’s communications centre, was read out at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Gifford said he installed the “civilian” Life360 app on the patrol phones on his “own initiative” as a “backup” to track convoys.

Gifford said that at 11.20pm on December 14th, 2022, he checked the Life360 app and saw one of the vehicles had stopped on the highway. He texted Signalman Richard Shanahan, now a corporal, to “see if he was okay”, the inquest heard.

In his deposition, Gifford said Shanahan replied to say he was “under pressure”.

Gifford sent Shanahan another message, but did not receive a reply. Gifford contacted Camp Shamrock’s tactical operations command (TOC) at about 11.40pm to tell them what was happening.

Gifford said he told the director of TOC, Captain Aodhán McGuinness, about the Life360 app and installed it on the TOC mobile phone. He said McGuinness was then able to speak to Shanahan and Capt David Kelly, first in command of the convoy.

On Wednesday, Kelly told the inquest that not confirming the second vehicle was behind them as they left EP-28 was “one of the greatest mistakes” of his life.

The inquest continues before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men.