Huw Edwards is to speak on television about his spectacular fall from grace for the first time, as part of a Channel 4 documentary that has followed the disgraced former BBC presenter for almost a year.

The makers of the film, Huw Edwards – Guilty, said it was a “stark exploration” of Edwards’s life after grooming allegations and his conviction for making indecent images of children. He was sentenced to six months in prison in 2024, suspended for two years.

The documentary, which will be broadcast on 1 December, questions him about his actions. In a short trailer, the 65-year-old says he had “lost the plot” at the time of his crimes.

It follows Edwards at home in rural Wales, where he has been since his career ended after his criminal conviction.

The film-makers said that after attempts to “ingratiate himself back into public life”, Edwards was shown being forced to “confront his loss of fame, declining health, fractured relationships and his crimes”.

Channel 4 said: “The film is an uncomfortable portrayal of what happens when a previously beloved public figure betrays the trust of the people and asks what accountability really means in the wake of a serious criminal conviction.”

A handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards after he was sentenced to six months' imprisonment after admitting accessing indecent images of children. Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Sacha Mirzoeff, a senior commissioning editor at Channel 4, acknowledged it would be a controversial film. “Channel 4 has an established reputation for tackling controversial subjects through exemplary film-making,” he said. “Huw Edwards – Guilty is no exception in its quest for answers from a man who is trying to come to terms with his abuse of power.”

The fall of Edwards, the veteran newsreader who announced the queen’s death on the BBC in 2022, has already been depicted on television in Channel 5’s drama Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards.

The former presenter later said the programme was a “one-sided account” and has made a complaint to the media regulator Ofcom. It is investigating the programme under its “fairness and privacy” rules.

The drama became Channel 5’s highest-rated show of the year after its broadcast in March, attracting 3.8 million viewers in four weeks.

The two-part series focused on an earlier allegation against Edwards made by the Sun in July 2023 that claimed a “top BBC star” paid a teenager more than £35,000 for sexual pictures.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: “We stand by the programme and will be robustly defending this complaint.” - Guardian