Reports in France say that RG Snyman is set to end his seven-year stay in Irish rugby. Photograph: Mike Jones/Inpho

RG Snyman is seemingly set to end his seven-year stay in Irish rugby at the end of this season. The French sports paper L’Équipe is reporting that Stade Francais are in advanced talks with the 27-year-old South African lock.

A two-time World Cup winner with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023, the towering Leinster star would be a signature addition to the Paris side’s pack.

Stade Français has been looking to strengthen this position since the rather unexpected departure of Baptiste Pesenti at the end of last season.

Snyman spent four injury ravaged seasons at Munster which featured two ruptured ACLs, during which time the 50-times capped Springboks lock played 20 times for the province, and won a URC title.

He was then notified that he was being released by Munster shortly after the 2023 World Cup, whereupon Leinster raised global headlines by signing him. In three seasons with the province he has played 22 times and won another two URC titles.