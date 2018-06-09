The Game That Was: James Ryan finally loses a match

Joey Carbery is not ready. And so it’s back to Johnny Sexton to salvage the series
Ireland’s James Ryan has lost his first game for Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s James Ryan has lost his first game for Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Man of match: Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau push David Pocock for the reward. The Wallaby flanker of Zimbabwe birth scored the killer try while his work over Irish ball remains the best the game has ever seen. Marius van der Westhuizen’s poor refereeing of the breakdown denied Pocock two more penalties.

Honourable mentions: James Ryan was outstanding, again, despite finally losing after 24 professional games.

Moment of the match: Has to be Pocock’s try (following Folau’s freakish high fielding) which, again, came from a bad referee call: Jacob Stockdale was tackled near the Ireland line. He was released. The ball was also released. The Ulster winger has every right to pick up the ball and play on. Van der Westhuizen disagreed. Australia made full use of the gift.

Error of the match: TMO Ben Skeen bringing the Adam Coleman off the ball hit on Iain Henderson to van der Westhuizen’s attention multiple phases after Israel Folau’s sizzling (disallowed) try.

Coach’s call: Joe Schmidt had to look at Joey Carbery in the 10 jersey against a tier one rugby nation before next year’s World Cup. He is not ready. Carbery and Schmidt need the Munster move to pay off but it’s back to Johnny Sexton to salvage the series.

Referee’s call: Oh dear. Please, please someone leak the Joe Schmidt and Michael Cheika emails on the performance of Marius van der Westhuizen. Conor Murray lost his temper when the South African decided an Australian arm didn’t exist and the Munster man knocked a ball on two metres from the try line. Shocking call. Murray lost it. Australian penalty. Game over.

Quick quote: “If he asked the other question,” says Joe Schmidt of the officials disallowing CJ Stander’s try.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.