The Game That Was: James Ryan finally loses a match

Man of match: Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau push David Pocock for the reward. The Wallaby flanker of Zimbabwe birth scored the killer try while his work over Irish ball remains the best the game has ever seen. Marius van der Westhuizen’s poor refereeing of the breakdown denied Pocock two more penalties.

Honourable mentions: James Ryan was outstanding, again, despite finally losing after 24 professional games.

Moment of the match: Has to be Pocock’s try (following Folau’s freakish high fielding) which, again, came from a bad referee call: Jacob Stockdale was tackled near the Ireland line. He was released. The ball was also released. The Ulster winger has every right to pick up the ball and play on. Van der Westhuizen disagreed. Australia made full use of the gift.

Error of the match: TMO Ben Skeen bringing the Adam Coleman off the ball hit on Iain Henderson to van der Westhuizen’s attention multiple phases after Israel Folau’s sizzling (disallowed) try.

Coach’s call: Joe Schmidt had to look at Joey Carbery in the 10 jersey against a tier one rugby nation before next year’s World Cup. He is not ready. Carbery and Schmidt need the Munster move to pay off but it’s back to Johnny Sexton to salvage the series.

Referee’s call: Oh dear. Please, please someone leak the Joe Schmidt and Michael Cheika emails on the performance of Marius van der Westhuizen. Conor Murray lost his temper when the South African decided an Australian arm didn’t exist and the Munster man knocked a ball on two metres from the try line. Shocking call. Murray lost it. Australian penalty. Game over.

Quick quote: “If he asked the other question,” says Joe Schmidt of the officials disallowing CJ Stander’s try.