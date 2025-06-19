Ireland weather: Hottest day of the year recorded in Roscommon

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded at Mount Dillion in Co Roscommon where temperatures peaked at 27C, according to provisional figures released by Met Éireann tonight.

It surpassed the 25.9C that was measured in Athenry, Co Galway at the end of April.

Several other stations including Athenry, Mullingar, Casement Aerodrome in Dublin and Shannon Airport all reached at least 26C over the course of the day which started off misty across much of the country followed by long spells of summer sunshine.

It is likely to be more of the same of Friday with temperatures set to reach close to 29C in some parts of the country. It will be hottest in the north of the country and overall dry, although showers may break out locally.

READ MORE

There will be mostly moderate southeast breezes.

UV levels will be high (6-7) in the coming days. Met Éireann advises a UV index of 3 or above calls for additional protection due to the potential for skin damage. Seeking shade during midday hours and using SFF are both strongly encouraged

Plan your day to limit time in the sun when UV is strongest, typically between 11am and 3pm.

High night-time temperatures in summer can be more impactful than high daytime temperatures, especially on the vulnerable, the forecaster warns.

Saturday will see a continuation of the warm sunshine with a scattering of showers, some heavy and possibly thundery. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 25 degrees and it will be warmest across the eastern half of the country, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday looks fresher and breezier with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, according to Met Éireann. There will be some showery rain alongside the sunny spells, with brisk westerly winds.

Looking ahead into the start of next week, similar conditions are likely to prevail with fresh westerly winds steering in a scattering of passing showers and sunshine at times in between.