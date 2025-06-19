Lions ready to roar in Dublin but Los Pumas shouldn’t be dismissed

Head coach Andy Farrell during the Lions Captain's Run on Thursday ahead of the 1888 Cup international against Argentina at Aviva Stadium. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

British & Irish Lions v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Friday, 8pm – Live on TG4 & Sky Sports Action

A bad dress rehearsal doesn’t necessarily begat a bad performance, much less a good one, and the grim British & Irish Lions expedition to New Zealand 20 years ago cannot be attributed to the soporific 25-all draw between the Lions and Argentina in Cardiff. But it sure as hell proved to be an ominous portent of things to come.

Jonny Wilkinson’s sixth penalty of the night in the eighth minute of injury-time salvaged a modicum of pride for the Lions, whose head coach Clive Woodward rested captain Brian O’Driscoll and others, with Lawrence Dallaglio on the bench.

Still, to put that draw in context, Los Pumas were missing 25 players through club commitments and their inexperienced side, captained by current head coach Felipe Contepomi, were given little or no hope of causing a famous upset.

Two decades on, the Lions play a match in Ireland for the first time ever in what is, again, primarily a moneymaking venture which is understood to be generating around €4 million for the brand, with the last of the remaining tickets (priced from €148) selling out on Thursday. Ultimately, Friday evening’s non-capped international, though historic, will be a footnote in history.

READ MORE

So, once more, the Lions are in something of a no-lose position – well, provided they don’t actually lose – for this is again a scratch side missing 15 of its squad due to club commitments and injuries, including 10 from bulk suppliers Leinster.

Even so, the presence of Maro Itoje as captain adds to the desire for these Lions to set a stronger benchmark than was the case in 2005, not least as his partnership with Tadhg Beirne could be a Test partnership in the making, as well as roommates.

There’s plenty of power and ball-carrying ballast in the front and back rows, the Northampton/England halfback pairing of Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith will have fond memories of their last visit here seven weeks ago, and ditto their Saints team-mates Tommy Freeman, who looks a likely Test starter, and Henry Pollock, for whom an impact role could well be a pointer to the Test series.

Lions captain Maro Itoje during Thursday's session at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Any backline with Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu doubling up in midfield shouldn’t be lacking in oomph. The general expectation is that they will ultimately duel for the Test 12 jersey, although if they become a combination you’d wonder who’d fill that role in the midweek games.

Either way, this looks liken being a searching examination for the 23-year-old Pampas centre Justo Piccardo – who made his Test debut at the Aviva Stadium against Ireland last November off the bench – wearing the 12 jersey donned by Contepomi in Cardiff 20 years ago.

Two decades on, one of the greatest overseas players to ever decorate Irish provincial rugby is back in familiar terrain, Contepomi having assembled a makeshift Pumas squad for their first game and first week’s training in seven months, whereas this Lions team were training in Portugal last week.

The brilliant Toulouse utility back Juan Cruz Mallia and Bordeaux Bègles lock Guido Petti are among those Pumas involved in the Top 14 playoffs this weekend, while props Thomas Gallo and Francisco Gomez Kodela are also missing.

Contepomi’s starting team retains nine of the starting XV which lost 22-19 to Ireland last November and 13 of both that matchday squad and the one against France the following week in their most recent outing. That core were also part of the Rugby Championship sides that secured wins over all three southern hemisphere rivals in the same campaign for the first time ever, helping them rise to fifth in the world rankings.

It’s a measure of this game’s importance to Los Pumas and Contepomi that he has assembled a relatively experienced side sprinkled with hardened Test match players in the captain and hooker Julian Montoya, La Rochelle tighthead Joel Sclavi, flanker Pablo Matera and fullback Santiago Carreras.

Los Pumas are invariably playing for a cause. Back in 2005, they were seeking entry into the 2005 Tri Nations but generally, as here, playing for Argentina is sufficient motivation, especially as the Lions have only granted them three meetings since their sole tour of the country in 1927.

Tadhg Furlong during Thursday's Captain's Run. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

However, this week also marks the 60th anniversary of a famous 11-6 victory over the Junior Springboks in Ellis Park on June 19th, 1965, a landmark win which effectively gave birth to Los Pumas. Furthermore, one of the heroes of that day, Arturo Rodríguez Jurado, aka El Trompa (The Trumpet) passed away last Sunday at the age of 81. The UAR (Union Argentina de Rugby) described him as one of the country’s most outstanding players.

“They’re a well-drilled, well organised team that’s been playing some fantastic rugby, certainly over the last 18 months,” acknowledged Andy Farrell. “Fifth in the world and beating everyone in their path shows where they’re at. We realise as well just how special this is for them and what a privilege it is to be here at the Aviva with the Lions playing their first game in Ireland. It’s a special occasion and it’s great they’re coming to the party.”

Despite the extortionate ticket pricing and hotel gouging, the plentiful sightings of Lions tops around town on Thursday was a reminder how much the team means to rugby fans and despite the novelty of this fixture, the ‘home’ support should be significant.

The Pumas also has a relatively callow-looking bench, with 23-year-old loosehead Bautista Bernasconi, hooker Boris Wenger (22) and scrumhalf Simon Benítez Cruz (25) are all wearing the distinctive blue and white hooped Pumas jersey for the first time.

By contrast, as well as being out to make an early statement ahead of the Oz odyssey, Pierre Schoeman, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong bring way more international experience, and what Pollock lacks in that he makes up for in his electric energy.

All in all, it will be a surprise and even a slight disappointment if the Lions don’t board Saturday’s long-haul flight to Perth with something of a statement win under their belts.

LIONS: Marcus Smith (England); Tommy Freeman (England), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland); Fin Smith (England), Alex Mitchell (England); Ellis Genge (England), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Finlay Bealham (Ireland); Maro Itoje (England, capt), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Jac Morgan (Wales), Ben Earl (England).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Ireland), Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Henry Pollock (England), Tomos Williams (Wales), Elliot Daly (England), Mack Hansen (Ireland).

ARGENTINA: Santiago Carreras (Gloucester); Rodrigo Isgró (Harlequins), Lucio Cinti (Saracens), Justo Piccardo (Pampas), Ignacio Mendy (Benetton); Tomás Albornoz (Benetton), Gonzalo García (Zebre Parma); Mayco Vivas (Gloucester), Julian Montoya (Leicester, capt), Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle); Franco Molina (Exeter Chiefs), Pedro Rubiolo (Bristol Bears); Pablo Matera (Honda Heat), Juan Martin Gonzalez (Saracens), Joaquin Oviedo (Perpignan).

Replacements: Bautista Bernasconi (Benetton), Boris Wenger (Dogos XV), Francisco Coria Marchetti (Brive), Santiago Grondona (Bristol Bears), Joaquin Moro (Pampas), Simón Benitez Cruz (Tarucas), Matias Moroni (Brive), Santiago Cordero (Connacht).

Referee: James Doleman (NZR).

Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

Head-to-head: 1910 – Argentina 3 Lions 28. 1927 – Argentina 3 Lions 37; Argentina 0 Lions 46; Argentina 3 Lions 34; Argentina 0 Lions 43. 1936 – Argentina 0 Lions 23. 2005: Lions 25 Argentina 25.

Betting: 1-10 Lions, 30-1 Draw, 13-2 Argentina. Handicap odds (Argentina +15pts) 10/11 Lions, 22/1 Draw, 10/11 Argentina.

Forecast: Lions to win and cover the handicap.