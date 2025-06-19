Australian outhalf James O’Connor not included in squad for Fiji Test

Australian head coach Joe Schmidt has left out experienced outhalf James O'Connor from his squad for the Test match against Fiji. Photograph: Matt King/Getty

Veteran outhalf James O’Connor has been overlooked for Australia’s first Test of the year against Fiji next month, all but ruling him of out of the British & Irish Lions series.

Coach Joe Schmidt has preferred Noah Lolesio, Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh to the 34-year-old O’Connor, who moved to the Crusaders this season and is set to play off the bench in the Super Rugby Pacific final against the the Chiefs on Saturday.

Schmidt said O’Connor’s skill set and versatility were attractive, and his experience could have been important for “player-to-player coaching”, but he wanted to stick with the three younger pivots.

“We’ve invested in three guys in that [number] 10 spot, and we felt trying to balance things up, we’re going to keep investing in those guys,” he said. “We didn’t want to interrupt that. I’m not saying we got it right, I’m just saying that’s what we chose to do.”

The squad includes only two uncapped players – Western Force backrower Nick Champion de Crespigny and ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole – and one overseas-based player, France-based former captain Will Skelton, although Lolesio, Langi Gleeson and Tom Hooper have been included despite signing deals that will take them overseas next year.

Schmidt – who has yet to decide on a captain – said there will be players who are disappointed. “As coaches there was a lot of healthy, robust discussion and we think we’ve selected a group that will work hard and connect well as a squad,” he said.

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt talks with scrumhalf Jake Gordon a visit to Stanmore Public School in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images for ARU

“There’s some continuity from last year, plus a few new or returning players, who have forced their way into the mix through strong performances in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Wallabies play Fiji on July 6th in Newcastle, which will double as a trial for the first Test in the Lions on July 19th in Brisbane.

“This squad’s immediate focus is Fiji, and we will need to hit the ground running having not been together since early January,” Schmidt said.

Toole’s inclusion is a reward for an outstanding season with the Brumbies. He scored twice in the semi-final defeat to the Chiefs, including a contender for try of the season.

Although the 25-year-old speedster is uncapped for the Wallabies, he represented Australia in Sevens at the Paris Olympics.

But he is a long-shot to win a place in Australia’s outside backs – described by Schmidt as “a fairly contested area” – with Filipo Daugunu, Harry Potter, Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen all included, as well as Force winger Dylan Pietsch, who has a chance to impress the Wallabies staff in the tour match against the Lions later this month.

Pietsch and his Perth-based team-mates De Crespigny, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain and Nic White will remain at home to prepare for the Force’s match against the Lions, before joining the Wallabies squad in Newcastle.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has also been named, confirming his recovery from a broken jaw is on track. –Guardian

Wallabies squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.