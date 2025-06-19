Israel-Iran latest: direct hits reported across Israel; sources say US preparing for possible attack

Israeli emergency services work at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Holon in central Israel on June 19th, 2025. Photograph: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

A hospital in southern Israel has been hit by a missile after Iran launched a round of retaliatory strikes on the country early on Thursday.

Soroka Hospital in Beersheba was among several areas to be directly hit after Iran fired some 20 ballistic missiles at Israel, an Israeli military official said.

A spokesperson for the hospital reported “damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas”, adding: “we ask the public not to come to the hospital at this time.”

Sirens sounded across the country earlier, and Israeli media reported that several loud blasts were also heard in central Israel with several other direct hits reported. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

READ MORE

Israel’s military has meanwhile warned people to evacuate the area around the Iranian city of Arak’s heavy water reactor.

The warning came in a social media post and included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle.

The Iranian Student News Agency later reported the area had been hit but that the area had been evacuated beforehand and that there was no radiation risk. It was not possible to independently confirm the report.

US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, according to sources, although Donald Trump has been vague about whether he is planning to launch attacks.

Mr Trump has for days publicly mused about calling for such a strike on Iran, which has been engaged in a war with Israel for nearly a week.

Mr Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday he has “ideas as to what to do” and that he prefers to make the “final decision one second before it’s due” because the situation in the Middle East is fluid.

A few hours earlier Mr Trump said, “I may do it. I may not do it,” when asked if he was moving closer to attacking Iran.

A White House official said that all options remain on the table.

Mr Trump has suggested it would make sense for the US to launch strikes against Iran only if the so-called bunker buster bomb was guaranteed to destroy the critical uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

Mr Trump was told that dropping the bomb would effectively eliminate Fordow but he does not appear to be fully convinced, the people said, and has held off authorising strikes as he also awaits the possibility that the threat of US involvement would lead Iran to talks.

The effectiveness of these type of bombs has been a topic of deep contention at the Pentagon since the start of Mr Trump’s term, according to two defence officials who were briefed that perhaps only a tactical nuclear weapon could be capable of destroying Fordow because of how deeply it is buried.

The president’s openness to war is a reversal from his public remarks a week ago when Mr Trump was urging for diplomatic talks to reach a nuclear disarmament deal with Iran.

Waiting a few days to strike gives Iranian leaders additional runway to demonstrate to Mr Trump that they are willing to give up some uranium enrichment capabilities in order to deter a US attack.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post earlier Wednesday that his country remained “committed to diplomacy” and had never sought and would never seek nuclear weapons.

A damaged building in Ramat Gan in central Israel after the country was hit by 'dozens' of Iranian missiles on June 19th. Photograph: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Foreign ministers from the UK, France and Germany are planning to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva, according to sources.

Mr Trump’s rhetoric has shifted significantly in recent days as allies have impressed upon him that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has reportedly been a central voice urging the president to consider military action, according to people familiar with the discussions. Mr Trump has had multiple calls with Mr Graham, the people said.

Mr Trump said he encouraged Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu in a call on Tuesday to “keep going” with his offensive operations, adding that he gave the Israeli premier no indication that US forces would participate in the attacks.

Since Israel’s strikes started, Iran has fired 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel, killing 24 people and injuring more than 800, according to the Israeli government. At least 224 Iranians have been killed by Israel’s attacks. – Agencies