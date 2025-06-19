Men arrested in Greystones after home burglary interrupted by gardaí

The arrests were made after gardaí responded to a report of an incident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Two men were arrested in Greystones after gardaí were called to the scene of a burglary at a home in the Wicklow town on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí from the Wicklow North Community Engagement area arrested the men in their 40s under Operation Thor, which was initially set up to tackle rural burglaries across the country.

The arrests were made at around 2:30pm after gardaí responded to a report of an incident at a home.

When they arrived at the property they conducted a search and discovered the men attempting to flee the scene.

They were found to be in possession of a bag with items that were identified as belonging to the homeowners. The items were subsequently returned to the owners.

The two men were brought to Bray Garda station where they were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.