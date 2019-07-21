Steve Hansen pleased with ‘rusty’ All Blacks after Los Pumas win

New Zealand opened Rugby Championship with narrow Argentina win in Buenos Aires

Brodie Retallick looks to offload during New Zealand’s win over Argentina in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Brodie Retallick looks to offload during New Zealand’s win over Argentina in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

 

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will breathe a huge sigh of relief that his final preparations for the Rugby World Cup got off to a winning start, but he would also know there was still plenty of room for improvement over the next two months.

An under-strength All Blacks side, lacking discipline, held on to deny Argentina their first victory over the world champions, with a 20-16 victory in their Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The All Blacks defence stood out in the second half, while Hansen was also pleased with the efforts of some of the newer members of the team.

“We found a lot of things (out) and most of them were pretty positive and that was pleasing,” Hansen said of a squad that included five debutants and seven others with 10 or less caps.

“We knew we’d be rusty and we were but the young guys we wanted to look at got an opportunity to play in a place like this, which is difficult to play at any time, and most of them put their hands up.”

The side were shorn of several hundred caps of test experience with players from the Canterbury Crusaders, including regular captain Kieran Read and lock Sam Whitelock, being rested ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Springboks in Wellington.

Sam Cane captained the All Blacks in their victory over Argentina. Photograph: Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty
Sam Cane captained the All Blacks in their victory over Argentina. Photograph: Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty

Experienced players like Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett and captain Sam Cane showed leadership in the final stages of the game, which Hansen felt would only serve the team well in Japan later this year.

“You take all the leadership out from that Crusaders group ... to have this group go through what they went through, it’s like winning the Lotto,” Hansen added.

The 60-year-old Hansen, who is leaving the job after the Rugby World Cup, however, was aware there were elements that would need to be worked on ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The Pumas’ kicking game, a tactic likely to be also utilised by the Springboks, Ireland and England at the global showpiece, put the All Blacks under immense pressure.

Even the normally assured fullback, Ben Smith, had trouble attacking the ball in the air and was beaten to a kick by Emiliano Boffelli close to the line that led to the Pumas’ only try.

The All Blacks also failed to finish off several line breaks, a rarity in international rugby in the modern age with fast defensive patterns, by trying to force a pass or turning the ball over.

“You can’t just snap your fingers and get the end result just like that,” Hansen said.

“At times our accuracy and combinations weren’t quite there (and) it takes time and timing together.

“But we will get better. We’re not going to panic.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.