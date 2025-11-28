Sam Gilbert in line to make Connacht debut after being named on bench for Sharks clash

Sam Gilbert is in line to make his Connacht debut off the bench against the Sharks on Saturday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

URC: Connacht v Sharks, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live TG4 & Premier Sports 1

Sam Gilbert, the versatile back Connacht recently signed from the Otago Highlanders, is in line to make his debut off the bench for the province in their BKT URC match against the Sharks at a sold-out Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The 26-year-old, who has played 57 Super Rugby games for the Highlanders over the last five at centre, wing and fullback, is joined among the replacements by Bundee Aki, although fellow internationals Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Mack Hansen are all ruled out.

In all, Stuart Lancaster makes five changes to the starting XV from Connacht’s last outing five weeks ago, a 17-15 defeat away to Munster. Seán Naughton, the talented Corinthians and former Irish Under-20s outhalf, returns at fullback, from where he scored a try on his first start in the round one game at home to Benetton.

Former Irish Sevens player Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton, who backed up his two-try Ireland debut during the summer against Portugal with a try in the Ireland XV’s 61-24 win over Spain three weeks ago, are recalled on the wings in a new-look back three.

The Ben Murphy-Josh Ioane and all-Galway midfield duo of Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin remain in place, while tighthead Jack Aungier and Niall Murray, who partners his younger brother Darragh in the secondrow, are the only two changes in the pack. The latter also scored in that victory over Spain in Leganes, as did Paul Boyle, who again captains Connacht from openside.

Prendergast, Blade and Hansen will all be further assessed next week ahead of Connacht’s Challenge Cup game away to the Ospreys on Sunday week, as will Shamus Hurley-Langton, Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, David Hawkshaw and Oisín McCormack. Oisín Dowling, Byron Ralston and Temi Lasisi remain long-term absentees.

“We’ve a few injuries to contend with,” admitted Lancaster. “But on the flipside we can bring Sam Gilbert into the matchday squad for the first time. He has settled in well since his arrival and his skill set and versatility in the backline will be a big asset for us.”

CONNACHT (v Sharks): Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Seán O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Bundee Aki, Sam Gilbert.