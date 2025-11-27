Mother of former conjoined twins Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf named Carer of the Year

Angie Benhaffaf with her sons Hassan and Hussein at the awards ceremony in the College Green Hotel in Dublin

A mother of formerly conjoined twins was named the Lidl Family Carer of the Year for 2025 by Family Carers Ireland.

In a ceremony in the College Green Hotel, Dublin, on Thursday, Angie Benhaffaf, from Co Cork, received the title in recognition of the care she gives to her twin sons Hassan and Hussein.

At nearly 16 years old, the twins have faced lifelong medical challenges after they were born conjoined in 2009, sharing every organ except their hearts and one leg each.

Accepting her award, she said she felt “quite overwhelmed”.

“It truly means everything to me,” she said.

She was nominated by her 18-year old daughter. “That was the overall prize for me, that she thought enough of me and thought me worthy enough to nominate me for such a special award.”

She dedicated the award to every carer in Ireland. “It’s not an easy job to care for someone you love, but it’s a very rewarding job.”

She described this year as one “full of highs and lows” with several trips back and forth to hospital in Dublin and London. “There was just a lot going on medically, it’s important to have these positive things to look forward to.”

Hassan and Hussein, in third year of secondary school, are award-winning para-athletes who have represented Ireland four times, receiving gold and silver medals in wheelchair basketball and athletics.

Their mother described them as “typical teenage boys. They love their sports, they love their friends, and their gaming.

“Its such an honour to be their mum, and from day one, I always referred to them as a gift and they’re still that very precious gift,” said Ms Benhaffaf.

“They’ve come through 75 surgeries now, all of which are ongoing. The strength and courage they forever show, inspire me. If I ever think that I am having a bad day I always look to my boys and what they’ve gone through, so I soon snap out of that.”

Hassan said, “I’m very proud, it’s well deserved and there’s more to come in the future.”

Over the last 10 years, Ms Benhaffaf and her four children have raised €105,000 for children’s charities through their annual charity lunch called Cork Wears Red.

Family Carers Ireland, a national charity supporting family carers across the country, said each week more than half a million people provide more than 19 million hours of care, a contribution valued at more than €20 billion a year.

The regional Family Carers of the Year are: Alison McManus, from Dublin (Leinster winner); Brendan Dee, from Leitrim (Connacht winner); and Mary O’Sullivan, from Cavan (Ulster winner).

The Young Carer of the Year Award recipients are: Mason and Kian Dooley (16 and 17), from Drogheda, Co Louth (Leinster winner); Scott Rumgay (22), from Tralee, Co Kerry (Munster winner); Mia Doherty (12), from Derryvode, Williamstown, Co Galway (Connacht winner); Caelen McVitty (11), from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan (Ulster winner).