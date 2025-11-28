Ulster’s fine run of form should be enough to see off Benetton

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Benetton, Affidea Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm (Live on Premier Sports)

Without wishing to put the kibosh on Ulster’s fine run in the United Rugby Championship to date in a commentator’s curse sort of way, there has been so much to admire in the way that head coach Richie Murphy and his squad have played this season and the results that they have mustered along the way.

Three wins from the four matches that included victories over the Bulls in Belfast and the Sharks in Durban underline that form; even in their defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg, there were aspects of that display, especially in attack, that were a treat to watch.

The player with the sharpest edge in the Ulster backline is right wing Rob Baloucoune, who claimed a hat trick of tries against the Lions and followed that up with two acrobatic finishes for an Ireland XV in their victory over Spain in Madrid last month.

He’s in the sort of form that will thrust him back into Test match contention if he can continue in a similar vein in European games and URC interprovincial derbies in December and January. Baloucoune has top-end pace at international level and, as he demonstrated, there is more nuance to his game as he works in off the wing, a facet of the game he needed to develop.

It is also interesting to note that Jacob Stockdale gets a run at fullback. He would have been in contention for the 15 jersey with Ireland that Mack Hansen wore for the last two Tests in the November series.

Stockdale has few if any peers when it comes to the attacking side of the game, whether on the left wing or at fullback, but he needs to be more consistent at times in the basic tenets of the latter position. He is a super left-footed kicking option. Michael Lowry’s absence through an injury sustained while playing against Spain simplified the choice for Murphy.

Ireland's Jude Postlethwaite in action in the Spain v Ireland XV match in Léganes, Madrid on November 8th. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Stu McCloskey’s groin issues means that Jude Postlethwaite starts at inside centre while Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak, two in-form players, continue at halfback. The pack is bolstered by the availability of Ireland internationals Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney, while number eight Juarno Augustus’s return to form is a significant boost in the ball-carrying department.

There is a mixture of youth and experience on the bench, with an example of the former, openside flanker Bryn Ward, brother of Zac, and son of Andy, who wore the seven jersey for Ulster and Ireland. Replacement scrumhalf David Shanahan is set to make a milestone 100th appearance for the province.

Stewart Moore has been summoned to return from a loan spell with Newcastle because of a spiralling injury loss in terms of backs.

Benetton have made some interesting choices when it comes to the composition of their backline, with Paolo Odogwu, usually a wing, in the centre and Italian international Ignacio Mendy, a brilliant inside centre, on the left wing.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, W Kok; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson; H Sheridan, I Henderson; D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: R Herring, C Reid, T O’Toole, M Dalton, B Ward, D Shanahan, J Flannery, S Moore.

BENETTON: R Smith; O Ratave, P Odogwu, F Drago, I Mendy; J Umaga, A Uren; D Aminu, B Bernasconi, G Zilocchi; F Ruzza, E Snyman; J Kingi, M Lamaro (capt), S Fa’aso’o.

Replacements: N Gasperini, N Tetaz Chaparro, M Gallorini, G Marini, A Izekor, J Bryant, L Werchon, L Marin.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).