Crime & Law

Woman (60s) arrested after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in house raid

‘Intelligence-led operation’ targeted sale and supply of drugs in Limerick

Gardaí raided the Limerick house in question and recovered an estimated €110,000 worth of cannabis
Gardaí raided the Limerick house in question and recovered an estimated €110,000 worth of cannabis
David Raleigh
Fri Nov 28 2025 - 14:021 MIN READ

A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a large amount of suspected cannabis in Limerick.

The woman, in her 60s, is being questioned at Henry Street Garda station.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit obtained a search warrant in respect of a house in Dooradoyle, Limerick from a district court judge on Thursday night.

Gardaí raided the house in question and recovered an estimated €110,000 worth of cannabis, subject to analysis. A statement released by the Garda Press Office said the house search was part of “an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city”.

READ MORE

Dublin City Council will not remove Tricolours erected by anti-immigration groups

Mother of missing boy Benjamin Spot (14) pleads for him to return

‘Christ, I’m angry’: Ciara Doherty’s striking interview with Andrew McGinley

Mother of former conjoined twins Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf named Carer of the Year

“The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Woman targeted in Clondalkin fire attack suffered burns to most of her body ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter