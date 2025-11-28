Woman (60s) arrested after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in house raid

Gardaí raided the Limerick house in question and recovered an estimated €110,000 worth of cannabis

A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a large amount of suspected cannabis in Limerick.

The woman, in her 60s, is being questioned at Henry Street Garda station.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit obtained a search warrant in respect of a house in Dooradoyle, Limerick from a district court judge on Thursday night.

Gardaí raided the house in question and recovered an estimated €110,000 worth of cannabis, subject to analysis. A statement released by the Garda Press Office said the house search was part of “an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick city”.

“The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

