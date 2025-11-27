Josh Ericson in line for Leinster debut in URC return against Dragons

Josh Ericson is named on the bench for Leinster's trip to Rodney Parade on Friday. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Josh Ericson is set to become the latest Leinster debutant after being named on the bench for Friday night’s URC clash with the Dragons at Rodney Parade (kick-off 7.45pm).

RG Snyman is also named among the replacements, fresh from an unbeaten November with the Springboks which saw him earn his 50th cap in last weekend’s win over Ireland.

Ericson was due to play in a preseason friendly against Cardiff in Tallaght but had to withdraw because of injury. The Skerries native attended Scoil Réalt na Mara, before going on to Skerries Community College, Ciarán Frawley’s alma mater.

Ericson, who was added to the Leinster academy earlier this month, is very much a sports’ all-rounder having played Gaelic football with Skerries Harps and represented Skerries Athletics Club, but Skerries RFC nurtured his love of rugby from a young age, which had already started at home.

His parents Moray and Pamela both played rugby with his father representing Southland in his native New Zealand, while his mother captained Old Belvedere. Ericson, followed in his mother’s footsteps, now playing with Belvo in the AIL.

Saturday Shambles wraps up Ireland's November window Listen | 46:03

Max Deegan captains the side from number eight, and there’s an all-Ireland international frontrow in Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson. Fintan Gunne is named at scrumhalf with Harry Byrne in the 10 jersey, while Ciarán Frawley partners Hugh Cooney in the centre.

Joshua Kenny is named on the wing once more after scoring two tries against Zebre Parma last month, with Jordan Larmour on the opposite side and Jimmy O’Brien at fullback.

Meanwhile, Ulster welcome back Ireland internationals Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale as they host Benetton at the Affidea Stadium on Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Lock Henderson captains the side, while there’s a return to action for South African powerhouse number eight Juarno Augustus following injury.

Long-serving scrumhalf Dave Shanahan is in line for a milestone 100th appearance from the bench, as Jude Postlethwaite and James Hume start at inside and outside centre respectively.

Werner Kok is named on the left wing, Rob Baloucoune on the right, and Jacob Stockdale slots in at fullback.

LEINSTER (v Dragons): J O’Brien; J Kenny, H Cooney, C Frawley, J Larmour; H Byrne, F Gunne; J Boyle, G McCarthy, T Clarkson; B Deeny, D Mangan; A Soroka, S Penny, M Deegan (capt).

Replacements: J McKee, J Cahir, R Slimani, RG Snyman, J Ericson, L McGrath, C Tector, R Moloney.

ULSTER (v Benetton): J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, W Kok; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson; H Sheridan, I Henderson (capt); D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: R Herring, C Reid, T O’Toole, M Dalton, B Ward, D Shanahan, J Flannery, S Moore.