ESRI economist Karina Doorley appointed to State’s fiscal watchdog

Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) economist Karina Doorley has been appointed to the State’s fiscal watchdog by Minister for Finance Simon Harris.

Ms Doorley was appointed to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council from a panel of shortlisted candidates set up following an open selection process earlier this year.

The appointment fills a vacancy after Adele Bergin’s term of office came to an end in July. Ms Bergin is an associate research professor at the ESRI.

Ms Doorley is an economist working on issues related to the tax-benefit system, the distribution of income, and the sustainability of public finances.

She obtained a PhD from UCD in 2012 and spent five years working in research institutes in Luxembourg and Germany before moving to the ESRI in Dublin. She is currently co-lead of the ESRI’s tax, welfare and pensions team.

Mr Harris said the selection process for her appointment was undertaken in accordance with the guidelines for appointments to State boards, which was published by the Government in November 2014.