Dublin City Council will not remove Tricolours erected by anti-immigration groups

Dublin City Council has decided it will not remove the hundreds of Tricolours erected by anti-immigration groups around the capital and will instead launch initiatives to “promote a deeper understanding of the Irish flag”.

Far-right groups and individuals, along with members of local communities, began erecting Irish flags in large numbers on lamp-posts during the summer, echoing the Raise the Colours campaign in the UK.

Supporters of the flags say they represent patriotism and national pride. Opponents say they are designed to intimidate immigrants and that use of the national flag in such a way is disrespectful.

Dublin City Council began facing calls from councillors and members of the public to remove the flags shortly after they began appearing in large numbers in August.

Planning permission is required for the erection of any flag on public property.

“You can’t just erect a flag on every lamp-post or pole” Minister of Justice Jim O’Callaghan said in September. However he said authorities “need to be sensitive” in their approach.

Council officials, along with Lord Mayor Ray McAdam, met senior gardaí on several occasions to discuss an appropriate solution and the risks involved.

It is understood officials were warned by gardaí that any large-scale removal of the flags would likely provoke an angry response from some sectors and may place council workers in physical danger.

Council workers tasked with removing flags would also likely be filmed and their identities published on social media, creating significant safety concerns, gardaí told officials.

A number of individuals involved in the erection of flags have a history of violence and criminal involvement.

Following these meetings, the council decided to take no action regarding the flags.

“Dublin City Council has engaged with stakeholders and reviewed the factors and risks associated with the ongoing issue of flags on public lighting poles,” a spokeswoman told The Irish Times.

“Following this, the council has concluded that removing such flags at this time would be counterproductive.”

She said the council will instead “take a positive and proactive approach” which “celebrates our collective sense of belonging to this city.”

The council will work with local communities to “promote a deeper understanding of the Irish flag – its history, its meaning, and its enduring message of inclusion, equality and respect.”

“The Irish flag is a unifying symbol for all who call Dublin home. It represents peace, togetherness and the shared responsibility we each have in building an inclusive and welcoming city.”

While there will be no large-scale removal of Tricolours, any flags which creates “a hazard or risk to public safety” will be removed during the normal course of council operations, she said.

“Dublin is a city for everyone – a city where community, respect and belonging remain at the heart of all we do.”

Tricolours remain a common sight on lamp-posts in some areas of the capital, although many are now in a poor condition.

In recent weeks, antiracism activists have been removing the flags in some areas or erecting additional flags designed to make immigrants feel welcome. Brazilian, Palestinian and Ukrainian flags have begun to appear on lamp-posts alongside Irish flags.

In some cases, activists disguise themselves as council or utility workers to remove the flags without drawing unwanted attention.