Washington shooting: Suspect’s path from Afghanistan to US forged by America’s longest war

FBI Director Kash Patel looks at photograph of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, right, displayed next to the two victims of this week's shooting, Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, at a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photograph: Eric Lee/New York Times

Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s path from a village in Afghanistan to the corner in Washington DC, where authorities say he opened fire on two National Guard troops was forged by America’s longest war.

He was five years old when the US military invaded after the September 11th, 2001, attacks, and as a young man he enlisted with a “Zero Unit,” an Afghan paramilitary force that worked with Americans.

That connection appears to have given Lakanwal a ticket out of Afghanistan when the Taliban toppled the American-backed government in 2021, allowing him to flee with his wife and children. They began a new life in Bellingham, Washington, where he worked as a delivery driver and his children played soccer in the hallways of their modest apartment complex.

On Thursday, authorities were scrambling to understand what motivated Lakanwal to forgo that new start, drive cross-country to Washington, where officials say he fatally shot one guard member and critically wounded another outside a Metro station.

It was also unclear why he chose the street corner where Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard were patrolling on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say he ambushed them outside the Farragut West Metro station, firing repeatedly at one guard member with a .357 revolver and then turning it on the other before he was shot himself.

National Guard members Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom. Photograph: US Attorney’s Office via AP

Lakanwal is under watch at a Washington DC, hospital, where he is being treated for his wounds. He is being charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, said Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died of her wounds, which meant the suspect was now expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

Lakanwal was raised in a village in the province of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan, growing up in a country at war. At some point, he joined a Zero Unit, according to a person briefed on the investigation and an Afghan intelligence officer familiar with the matter.

Zero Units, which were formally part of the Afghan intelligence service but operated outside the usual chain of command, were largely recruited, trained, equipped and overseen by the CIA, according to Human Rights Watch.

These units specialised in night raids and clandestine missions; Taliban officials and human rights groups described them as “death squads.” Human Rights Watch said it had documented several instances in which the units were responsible for “extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances, indiscriminate air strikes, attacks on medical facilities, and other violations of international humanitarian law.” The CIA has denied such allegations of brutality, saying they were the result of Taliban propaganda.

Lakanwal’s unit was based in Kandahar, a city that was devastated by bombings and assassinations during the war. According to an intelligence officer, one of Lakanwal’s brothers was the unit’s deputy commander.

Flowers and an American flag left at the scene of Wednesday's shooting. Photograph: Eric Lee/New York Times

A childhood friend, who asked to be identified only as Muhammad because he feared Taliban reprisals, said that Lakanwal had suffered from mental health issues and was disturbed by the casualties his unit had caused.

“He would tell me and our friends that their military operations were very tough, their job was very difficult, and they were under a lot of pressure,” Muhammad said.

Zero Units ended up playing a pivotal role in the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, securing the remaining US and Nato bases and the Kabul airport. As the Taliban retook control, many members of the Kandahar unit were evacuated with US help. Many resettled in the Seattle area.

Lakanwal was among the thousands of Afghans who were brought to the United States as part of a temporary programme called Operation Allies Welcome. That programme was put in place under US president Joe Biden to manage the immigration of Afghan nationals fleeing Taliban rule, including those who had helped US troops.

The programme allowed about 76,000 evacuated Afghans to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons after the US military’s chaotic retreat, according to the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute.

The state department approved Whatcom County, Washington, on the Canadian border, as a resettlement location for World Relief, a Christian humanitarian organisation that helps refugees navigate their first 90 days in the United States. Dozens of Afghan families arrived in the county in the weeks after the Taliban takeover.

Lakanwal ended up in Bellingham, the Whatcom County seat. Authorities said he lived there with his wife and several children.

He received asylum from the US government in April, according to three people with knowledge of the case who were not authorised to speak publicly.

For several weeks this past summer, according to information provided by Amazon, Lakanwal worked as a driver for Amazon Flex, delivering packages as an independent contractor. His last delivery was in August.

Kristina Widman said she owned a property in Bellingham that was at one time rented to him and his family. The rental had been set up through World Relief, Widman said.

In a statement, World Relief declined to say whether it had helped Lakanwal or his family and said it did not sponsor Afghans brought to the United States since 2021. Instead, the group said it provided services “to those assigned to us” by the government.

Calin Lincicum, a former neighbour, described the apartment complex where Lakanwal had lived most recently as a rent-subsidised home for “hard cases” – people with disabilities, fleeing domestic violence, in recovery and older residents on oxygen.

He and other neighbours said Lakanwal’s family kept to themselves, but he recalled once discussing Afghan food with Lakanwal’s wife. Some neighbours, emerging from the building into the grey Thanksgiving afternoon on Thursday, said they felt unsettled to learn that the suspect had lived in the same complex.

Rachael Haycox said she had been asleep inside her third floor unit in the Bellingham apartments when the sound of a raid woke her at about 3am on Thursday.

“We thought they were Ice at first,” Haycox said. “But they yelled, ‘FBI’ and that they had a search warrant.”

She said a drone and a wheeled robot were sent into the apartment for the search, which lasted about two hours. By Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers had gone, and nobody responded to knocks on the now-cracked apartment door.

