Six Nations 2026: Italy searching for consistency to match emerging talent

Italian head coach Gonzalo Quesada’s mission statement focused on carving an on-pitch rugby identity and backing that up with consistency of performance.

“We cannot only have results as the goal because we know that it would be frustrating and not realistic when we see the level of other teams,” the Argentinian-born former outhalf said. “Of course, we want to compete and be ready for opportunities of winning like we’ve always been but it’s more about consistency.

“A good set piece, a big crowd, organised defence, providing a lot of passion, and we never stop proposing exciting, attacking rugby; that must be part of our DNA. We have [fewer] people on the staff. The others have their own rugby training centres. We have [fewer] players, especially now that we have some injuries.

“We’re just focusing on ourselves, to make sure we improve from game to game. And that’s what we couldn’t achieve in the last two years to have this consistency in our performances.”

Quesada’s words are unambiguous in tone and content. Italy have the players and at times the collective excellence required to win more often than they do. Beating Australia in November reinforced what Italy are capable of when suitably attuned. And no one involved with Ireland will need to be reminded what happened in Rome last year, as the visitors escaped with a narrow win.

Those aforementioned injuries relate to wing/fullback Ange Capuozzo, outhalf/fullback Tommaso Allan, hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and loose forward Sebastian Negri. The uncapped Zebre players, loose forward Samuele Locatelli and centre Damiano Mazza have been called up.

One player to keep an eye on is teenage wing sensation Edoardo Todaro – he can also play outside centre and fullback – who is in his first season at the Northampton Saints. The 19-year-old has scored 10 tries in 13 starts for the Saints and made his Italian debut, off the bench, against Chile in the November Test series. He spent his post-primary education in England from the age of 14.

Italy have some very exciting backs that tie in with Quesada’s commitment to an exciting brand of rugby, Monty Ioane, Louis Lynagh, Paolo Odogwu, Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello, the latter one of the best centres in world rugby. Paolo Garbisi is an accomplished Test match outhalf. There is a surfeit of size and athleticism up front under long-time captain, Michele Lamaro.

Italy host Scotland in their opening game of the tournament, when all eyes will be on the Azzurri to see if they live up to Quesada’s wishlist before visiting Dublin the following week.