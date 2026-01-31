Six Nations 2026: Tandy has interesting choice on set-up amid Wales rugby tailspin

The Wales Rugby situation is a mess, but one that head coach Steve Tandy, appointed last September, has been charged with picking his way through ahead of the Six Nations. Photograph: Nigel French/PA Wire

The off-field turmoil regarding the future of the Welsh franchises, specifically the Ospreys’ owners (the Hong Kong-based Sports and Media group Y11) being ratified as the WRU’s preferred bidder to buy Cardiff, has put rugby in the Principality in a tailspin.

Several frontline players are heading across the Severn bridge to secure less-volatile futures. Supporters are understandably frustrated and angry at the WRU’s board-level antics and governance. The whole thing is a mess, but one that Wales head coach Steve Tandy, appointed last September, has been charged with picking his way through in prepping the national side for the Six Nations.

Even the Welsh coaching structure is a bit piecemeal. While Tandy’s assistants Matt Sherratt and Danny Wilson are there on a permanent basis, a trio of former Wales internationals – Duncan Jones, Dan Lydiate and Rhys Patchell – are only on secondment from their clubs.

Wales’s last win in a Six Nations match was against Italy in 2023; they have lost all five in 2024 and 2025, 11 defeats in a row and counting. Their final match in the November series was a 73-0 defeat to South Africa, and the previous week they lost 52-26 to New Zealand. The only country they beat last year was Japan, twice, in 11 Tests.

Tandy has picked uncapped Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Bath centre Louie Hennessey, and recalled Tomos Francis, who is playing his rugby in France’s Pro D2, but there is no room for Tommy Reffell, Nick Tompkins or Rio Dyer. Lions openside flanker Jac Morgan is injured.

In Louis Rees Zammit, Ellis Mee, Blair Murray and Hamer Webb, Wales have oodles of pace in the back three, but it is getting decent ball to them that’ll be the challenge. They’ve good backrow resources and a fine performer in captain Dewi Lake, but the set piece might not stand up to a robust examination, especially with an injury or two.

Tandy has said the right things about focusing on what he and the players can control, and trying to ignore, temporarily, the off-field chicanery. He hasn’t been given a helping hand by the fixtures schedule, travelling to face England at Twickenham on the opening weekend and then six days later hosting Fabien Galthié’s France in Cardiff.

The Welsh coach has an interesting choice in how he sets up his team. Damage limitation, a heavily prescribed and kick-orientated game plan or spin the wheel a bit and look to play ball? Either way, the squad looks a little threadbare in places.