France are the Six Nations team to beat despite Uini Atonio setback

Defending champions France don’t lack incentive but the health scare and enforced retirement of the hugely popular Uini Atonio might serve as an emotional lightning rod as Fabien Galthié’s once again look the team to beat in this season’s Six Nations, largely because they host the teams that they pipped to the title last season, Ireland and England at the Stade de France.

The biggest challenge to French aspirations may come from within. There was a temptation to use a popular French phrase to describe a three-handed relationship but that would be a misnomer when evaluating the relationship between outhalf Mathieu Jalibert, captain and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and head coach Galthié.

Dupont and Galthié spent a disproportionate amount of time at the Six Nations launch in Edinburgh telling everyone who asked just how much they appreciated Jalibert as a player. The Bordeaux outhalf has an up-and-down relationship with Galthié having walked out of the French training base Marcoussis after being omitted from the match day 23 to take on the All Blacks.

There were rumours that Jalibert and Dupont haven’t been close, but the French captain said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing with Mathieu Jalibert. He has a strong appetite for the offensive game just like me. He loves to counter-attack with the ball and take risks, which is also my case. I think we have the same mentality in rugby.”

Jalibert has been in stunning form for Bordeaux this season and will be surrounded by some of his clubmates in centres Yoram Moefana and Nicholas Depoortere and the incomparable Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the wing. It’s not just in the absence of Romain Ntamack through injury that playing Jalibert makes sense. He’s a brilliant footballer.

The French have a few injury issues but nothing like Ireland. The fact that they can leave out players like record try scorer Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou and Gregory Alldritt underlines that strength in depth. France have all the rugby qualities at their disposal to win the tournament; the key will be whether they can get out of their own way.

The key fixtures are likely to be the first (Ireland) and last games (England), both at the Stade de France, although they won’t be taking anything for granted in Murrayfield which has been a graveyard for their ambitions in the past.

Galthié has suggested that he is about to take off the handbrake. “At the beginning of my tenure, I chose conservatism to build collective experience in the France team. After six years of shared life, it’s time to find an evolution between this conservatism and evolution.” Zut Alors, might be the cry from the rest of the nations.