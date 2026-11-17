The Christian Brothers' decision not to put forward a nominee for the purposes of claims against the congregation arising from historical child sex abuse has been described as 'morally extraordinary' by High Court judge Mary Rose Gearty. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

More than 300 former members of the Christian Brothers have been joined as defendants to a child sex abuse claim by way of a newspaper advertisement.

The serving of notice on the 314 men by way of a newspaper advertisement, rather than by tracking down the location of each man and serving the notices personally, was sanctioned by the High Court recently and follows an earlier advertisement, in August, that named 341 former brothers who were joined as defendants to another case.

The Christian Brothers, an unincorporated association, is opting not to put forward nominees for the purposes of claims against the congregation arising from historical child sex abuse, something that most religious congregations do.

As a result, claimants are having to sue all surviving men who were the members of the congregation at the time of the alleged, or often proven, child sex abuse.

The legal strategy is making it extremely difficult and expensive for claimants to progress their cases.

The decision not to put forward a nominee has been described as obstructive and “morally extraordinary” by High Court judge Mary Rose Gearty.

She has to date granted three claimants the right to serve notice on former members of the Christian Brothers by way of newspaper advertisements, the second of which appears today.

Approximately 100 surviving members of the congregation who were members at the relevant time are being served via the congregation’s HQ in Dublin.

Tuesday’s advertisement involves a claim against former brother Liam Coughlan (90), who died in prison in October where he was serving multiple sentences for the abuse of children in primary schools in Kilkenny and Portarlington in the 1970s and 1980s.

The advertisement in the Irish Daily Star involves a claim against Coughlan during the period from September 1974 to June 1976. Coughlan has been convicted of abusing the claimant.

The joining of the former brothers to the case does not imply any responsibility or knowledge on the part of the men of the crimes committed by Coughlan.

Last month, in response to the August advertisement, lawyers for three men told Gearty their clients were upset and distressed by being publicly joined to the case. One said there had been no response to a request for an indemnity from the head of the Christian Brothers in Ireland, David Gibson.

The advertisement in the Star says if the men named do not respond to their being joined to the claim within 42 days, judgment in default of response will be sought.

All future correspondence, the men are further advised, will be sent to the Christian Brothers European Province Centre, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9, where it can be collected.

Coughlan, sometimes Coghlan, left the brothers in the 1990s. He was jailed in 2023 for indecently assaulting former pupils of the CBS primary school on Stephen Street, Kilkenny, during the 1970s.

He was further convicted earlier this year for the sexual abuse of former students of the CBS primary school on Patrick Street, Portarlington, Co Offaly, in the 1980s.

Last month, when Gearty granted law firm Coleman Legal permission to serve notice of their being joined as defendants to hundreds of former brothers in two child sex abuse cases by way of newspaper advertisements, the first of which was published today, barrister Andrew Nugent said the firm had another 13 cases where it would be seeking similar permission.

Because many of the cases currently before the courts involve claims from the 1970s and 1980s, it is likely many former brothers are going to be publicly joined as defendants to a series of child sex abuse cases with which they are otherwise entirely unconnected.