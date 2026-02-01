Six Nations 2026: Revitalised England are a major threat to win title

England head coach Steve Borthwick is not generally a man for rash pronouncements, so when he was inveigled into talking about the final match of the Six Nations, when his charges travel to the Stade de France as a potential championship decider, it was a little surprising and out of character in making those thoughts public.

Maybe it is the confidence gleaned from the day that he and his assistants spent with the Red Arrows air display team recently. He said: “I think it is brilliant that people are talking in that way about this England team. They can see the development, they can see the talent, and they can see the potential that’s in it. I think we’re nowhere near maxing out the potential.

“On March 14th, [in] Paris, we want England fans flooding across the channel to Paris to come and watch the team in a massive encounter in the final round with the opportunity to achieve what we want.”

England take an 11 Test match-winning streak into the Six Nations. The last team to beat them was Ireland (27-22) at the Aviva Stadium in the opening game of last year’s tournament. Since then, Borthwick’s charges have beaten Argentina three times, France, Scotland, Italy and Wales, the USA, Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

They have got pace to burn behind the scrum and a surfeit of power up front even allowing for a couple of injured props that will miss the tournament. Freddie Steward or George Furbank at fullback, Manny Feyi‑Waboso on one wing, either Cadan Murley or Henry Arundell, Tommy Freeman in the centre and Alex Mitchell at scrumhalf; there are just a couple of names to be added when the injury situation is a little clearer.

Borthwick has also given youth its lead props Immanuel Iyogun and Billy Sela, centre Max Ojomoh, and number eight Greg Fisilau, not just there to make up the squad numbers. There is plenty of experience too up front, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jamie George, captain Maro Itoje, Tom Curry, Ben Earl and Ellis Genge. And then there’s Henry Pollock.

The fixtures provide England with what should be a gentle loosener at home to a team they beat 68-14 in Cardiff last year. The Scots have enjoyed the upper hand against England in recent years apart from last season’s 16-15 defeat in London. Borthwick’s side must go to Murrayfield in round two and Paris on the final day. Ireland visit London on the third match weekend.

England have a good scrum, a decent lineout, threats at the breakdown, power in the centre and pace on the edges. Mitchell’s all-round game, his kicking, decision-making and link play is superb. They have all the component parts for a successful campaign, provided there is no complacency and that Borthwick chooses wisely in one or two positions.