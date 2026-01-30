Six Nations 2026: Ireland may need a rub of the green to overcome absences

The rolling narrative surrounding loosehead props has given supporters and pundits cause to be fretful, especially ahead of Ireland’s opening game in the Six Nations against France in Paris next Thursday.

Throw in Bundee Aki’s disciplinary infraction and Hugo Keenan’s fractured thumb and it’s fair to say that fortune hasn’t, so far, been in their favour.

It makes the remarks of Andy Farrell and his French counterpart, Fabien Galthié, which both expressed publicly in Edinburgh during the week, that injury must be viewed as an opportunity not a handicap even more pointed. They’ll each get to live that mantra ahead of the game at the Stade de France.

The audition process for Ireland’s number one jersey takes place in the Algarve at the squads pre-tournament training camp. Farrell discussed the merits of Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne and Billy Bohan, and that Tom O’Toole and Finlay Bealham can switch to loosehead, but when addressing the outhalf situation – by his words, he hasn’t yet decided who wears 10 – he offered an insight into a broader selection stance. Training matters.

“We’ve got a good few tough sessions that people will have to keep earning the respect of their team-mates from, so staying open-minded is the right thing to do in regard to how camp goes,” said Farrell. Injuries, improving discipline, repairing the set piece and solving the personnel puzzle are legacy issues from the November international and the intervening period of club fare.

With that ever-changing injury profile the levels of ‘what-if-ery’ have gone through the ozone layer. Ireland’s tournament is front-loaded with away matches to France and England in the first three weeks, the top two sides in last season’s Six Nations, who (similar to Ireland) won four out of their five matches.

The checklist for Ireland is to reinforce the scrum and lineout as stable platforms, win/dominate/shade the aerial duels, be squeaky clean at the breakdown, stay disciplined in everything they do, connect in defence, show courage in attack and kick with purpose.

That’s the macro of the game plan. The standards of excellence required will vary from game to game. The micro involves selection, striking the right balance between form and class. Mentally, the players will have to be tough; physically, robust enough for a five-match six-week schedule. Time to bulk buy the rabbit’s feet because a sliver of luck is required too. Cohesion is where opportunity and preparation meet.

What does that look like? Finding an outhalf to rule them all, team-mates who can play off Jamison Gibson-Park, Stuart McCloskey, Joe McCarthy, Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris, getting ball to space, being clever, composed and ruthless, and trusting a new face here and there along the way.