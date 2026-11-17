Pte Sean Rooney was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon on December 14th, 2022. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

The mother of Seán Rooney, the Irish UN peacekeeper killed in Lebanon in 2022, said her son’s death had “absolutely destroyed” the lives of his loved ones.

Speaking on the opening day of his inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, Natasha McCloskey said writing the pen portrait of her son was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do”.

“I am here to ensure that his memory lives on, justice is done and lessons are learned,” she said.

“But most importantly I am here in Seán’s name to ensure that no other Irish mammy has to take up this seat in a court again.”

Rooney (24), an Army private, was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) deployment on December 14th, 2022.

Shortly before he left for Lebanon, Rooney and his fiancee Holly McConnellogue had been planning their wedding, for August 2023, before travelling to Australia.

Rooney joined the Defence Forces in March 2019. He had been deployed in Lebanon from December 2021 to May 2022. He went back to Lebanon in November 2022.

The day before he left, McCloskey drove her son to Dundalk.

“The conversation we had that night was almost as if we somehow knew it would be our last proper conversation. We talked about everything, his childhood, our lives. It was one of the deepest and most meaningful conversations we ever had,” she told the inquest.

“That night, Seán gave me the biggest compliment he could ever have given me. He told me that when he had children, he wanted to be exactly the same kind of parent that I had been to him. I will treasure that for the rest of my life.”

Pte Sean Rooney's mother, Natasha McCloskey, at Dublin District Coroner's Court in 2024 at a preliminary hearing of the inquest into her son's killing in Lebanon in December 2022. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

McCloskey said there was a knock on the door at about 4.15am on December 15th, 2022. Her husband Paul McCloskey opened the door.

She said she knew something was wrong by the tone of his voice.

“I got halfway down the stairs and I saw three men in Army uniforms standing in my hall. I starting screaming: ‘Is it Seán? Is it Seán?’ over and over ...

“I remember one soldier nodding his head and my life at that moment ended. My beautiful son was gone.”

Rooney had been due to come home for Christmas.

“Instead of decorating his bedroom and buying his presents, we now decorate his grave and buy him wreaths,” McCloskey said.

“You never think that you will be in this situation, you never think that you will get that knock to the door that will traumatise you for the rest of your life.

“Seán’s death has absolutely destroyed our lives. I will never be the same again.”

Rooney was only 10 when his father Cormac died in service with the Defence Forces at the age of 27.

McCloskey said Rooney wanted to “make his dad proud” and follow in his footsteps by joining the Army.

Rooney “loved meeting other soldiers who had known his dad and hearing their stories about him”, the inquest heard.

McCloskey said Rooney was deeply loved by his fiancee, grandparents, siblings, friends, cousins and wider family. She said Rooney “adored” his little sister Robyn and wanted to be a father one day.

“When I was pregnant, he counted down the days until she was born, and adored her from the moment she arrived. He taught her everything – he thought her how to play chess, archery, Mario Kart and basketball,” she said.

McCloskey said writing the statement was incredibly difficult, but also “a small step in the wider fight for justice in Seán’s name”.

A technical specialist from the Defence Forces is due to give evidence in camera (private) on Tuesday afternoon, meaning no media or members of the public will be present.

A number of preliminary hearings have taken place at the coroner’s court in recent months, held largely or fully in camera, with the media being excluded.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane last month said certain hearings were held in private “to deal with sensitive issues where it was understood that public broadcast of those issues was not in the interest of the safety of the Defence Forces”.

Cullinane on Tuesday told the jury of six women and four men that the inquest is a “fact-finding exercise, not a trial” and it does not “apportion blame”.

The inquest is expected to last up to four weeks.