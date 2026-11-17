They still talk about the last – and only – time the All Blacks have contrived to lose twice in succession to England. Back in 2002-03, as now, there was a Rugby World Cup looming in Australia and New Zealand had no shortage of quality players. “There is so much talent in New Zealand that, if they don’t win the World Cup, there should be an inquiry,” opined Steve Hansen, Wales’s head coach at the time, ahead of England’s fateful visit to Wellington in the summer of 2003.

There’s a fresh inquiry under way now even before the All Blacks trot out of the Twickenham tunnel this weekend for the 48th meeting between the two nations. While Saturday’s 35-28 defeat to Wales ended a 73-year wait from a home perspective it has inevitably precipitated plenty of dark muttering back in the land of the long flat white.

Caught in the firing line, rightly or wrongly, are some big names including Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Clearly the Cardiff calamity was not their sole fault but, equally, the shortage of clear-sighted tactical nous in the latter stages was glaring. Barrett, captaining his country for the first time, was winning his 149th cap. Whether he now reaches 150 this Saturday remains to be seen.

Of course there are reinforcements riding over the hill with Codie Taylor, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Jordie Barrett and others all ready to serve against England. Never underestimate, either, the stiffening of the sinews when New Zealand’s rugby reputation is on the line. “Pressure is a lifestyle when you’re in the All Blacks,” their forwards coach, Jason Ryan, said last year. “That’s the way it’s got to be.”

But still. While those two narrow losses in 2002 and 2003 clearly stung – and coincided with a prolonged Kiwi failure to win a World Cup until 2011 – it is necessary to rewind to 1999 to find the last occasion New Zealand lost in London and Cardiff on consecutive autumn weekends, the opposition being France and South Africa respectively.

Before that the last time they went down to Wales and England on the same tour of Europe was in 1935-36 when they found themselves toppled 13-12 in Cardiff and – unlucky for some – 13-0 at Twickenham. In other words Dave Rennie’s squad will find themselves in uncomfortable territory if they cannot bounce back immediately this Saturday.

Which All Black sides have mostly tended to do as a matter of routine. Remember when they lost 38-30 to Argentina in Wellington in 2024? Seven days later in Auckland they hammered the same opponents 42-10. The following year they lost again to the Pumas in Buenos Aires only to rebound and defeat South Africa in their very next fixture.

But is that familiar old black magic now at risk of fading to grey? South Africa deservedly won this year’s best-of-four Greatest Rivalry series 3-1 and New Zealand’s subsequent brace of Bledisloe Cup wins over the Wallabies no longer look quite so impressive given Australia’s increasing end-of-year travails.

It doesn’t help, either, that the centre Quinn Tupaea has broken a thumb and joined a lengthening injury list at the precise moment England are starting to stockpile more strength in depth. The Springboks had a good deal of scrummaging joy at New Zealand’s expense in August and September and the English maul, bolstered by the return of Maro Itoje and others, is also now re-emerging as a useful weapon.

So this could just be England’s chance to channel the old-school spirit of Martin Johnson’s erstwhile World Cup winners. And maybe it is a timely omen that this weekend Twickenham will also be staging the launch of a major new fundraising campaign, Front Up to MND, spearheaded by Lewis Moody who scored a try in that breathless 31-28 win over the All Blacks.

“My memories of that 2022 game are of getting knee-dropped and elbowed as I scored a try in the corner,” chuckled Moody, the former England captain who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year. “I had a really lovely try-scoring celebration lined up which I never got to perform because I was trying to locate my lungs after Chris Jack and Dougie Howlett both attempted to finish me off. But we ended up winning so in some respects it’s a very positive note on which to lead into this weekend.”

The New Zealand team during the haka ahead of the game. Photograph: Inpho/Photosport/Matt Impey

New Zealand, again as now, had several injury absentees but that was definitely not the case for the rematch in Wellington the following June. Richie McCaw, Carlos Spencer, Justin Marshall, Joe Rokocoko and Tana Umaga all started with Dan Carter, Mils Muliaina, Jerry Collins and Brad Thorn on the bench. Famously England were reduced to 13 men with Neil Back and Lawrence Dallaglio in the sin-bin but somehow clung on, in blustery wet conditions, to win 15-13 with Jonny Wilkinson contributing all the points.

It was nothing like as close 12 months ago when Steve Borthwick’s side roared back from 12-0 down to sweep aside Scott Robertson’s visitors 33-19. So deeply average were New Zealand that Robertson ended up being relieved of his coaching duties but the arrival of Rennie, after a promising start, has yet to bear much kiwi fruit in big games.

And the worst scenario of all? New Zealand lose this Saturday and find themselves in a second-place North v South playoff. When the opposition could easily be … England again. A thunderbolt loss of a defeat to Wales is one thing but then to follow it with two defeats in eight days to the bloody English? Let’s just say the All Blacks have heaps to play for.

Blinded by the lights

What a pair of games those were in Paris and Cardiff. And what a display by both sets of lighting engineers. We have grown accustomed to the Stade de France looking sensational at night but the artistic pre-game lighting of the gladiators in Cardiff took things to another level. The illuminated red wall confronting the All Blacks as they performed the haka at the Principality Stadium is already an iconic image which is now sure to be imitated far and wide. Billy Ocean recorded Red Light Spells Danger almost 50 years ago but this could be a timely moment to rerelease it. — Guardian