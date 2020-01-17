Provincial councils unhappy with switch of under-20 championship

Moving the development grade from summer to spring at short notice has caused frustration

Cork celebrate their win over Dublin in the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final at Portlaoise. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Cork celebrate their win over Dublin in the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final at Portlaoise. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

The changed scheduling of the All-Ireland under-20 football championship has not been well received amongst the GAA’s provincial councils.

Speaking on Thursday, Connacht CEO John Prenty said that it was a precipitous decision to switch the new developmental grade from summer to spring at such short notice and one that has contributed to the further downgrading of the once prestigious third-level competitions – a process that this week drew sharp criticism from eminent figures in both Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups, UCC’s Billy Morgan and IT Carlow’s DJ Carey.

“It was crazy to take the decision so late –” said Prenty, “in November when fixtures were on the verge of being completed and schedule it for February. It would have been better to defer it until 2021 when the schools and Sigerson Cup organisers would have a chance to incorporate it into their calendar.”

Prenty is not alone in this view.

His Ulster counterpart, Brian McAvoy, in his annual report to this year’s provincial convention, echoes the concern by saying that moving the competition from being independent of the senior inter-county championships has “merely replaced one problem with a bigger one”.

He goes on to say that “the U20 championship is primarily a developmental competition, yet costs were also cited as one reason for bringing forward the playing season. Much of these costs could have been averted had counties adhered to the ‘collective training’ start date of 1st March, which if the truth be told was largely ignored.

“While moving the start date forward may address the cost and ‘senior clash’ scenarios, it certainly didn’t address the issue of player welfare and young players being pulled from ‘pillar to post’. It actually compounds the problem.

“The timing of the U20 championship now puts it on a direct collision course with Sigerson, Freshers and second level football competitions. Sigerson will be completed in the month of January at the very time when county U20 squads are at the height of their championship preparations.

“Freshers football is also being played at the same time as the U20 championship, while the provincial second level schools’ competitions are also at the business end.”

Whereas not going into the same detail, Leinster CEO Michael Reynolds is also critical in his annual report to convention.

“The U20 scene suffers greatly from a governance perspective, or rather lack of same. To me, it appears that at this age grade we vote one way and subsequently act another.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.