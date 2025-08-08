Ger Brennan appointed Dublin football manager on three-year term

Ger Brennan has been appointed as Dublin manager for a three-year term, the county board has announced.

Brennan left his job as Louth manager in July after the Wee County won their first Leinster title in 68 years this year. His decision came just three days after Dessie Farrell left his role as Dublin manager, fueling speculation that Brennan was to replace him, which is how it turned out.

Brennan, who works as a Gaelic games development executive in UCD, was appointed Louth manager in October 2023, succeeding Mickey Harte. He built on the good work by Harte in the previous years by reaching the Leinster final in his first year and reaching the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland, before losing to Donegal.

This year they went one step further in May, beating Meath by a point in the Leinster final to lift the Delaney Cup. They exited the championship in the preliminary quarter-finals, again to Donegal.

The St Vincent’s clubman enjoyed a successful playing career with Dublin, winning All-Ireland titles with the county under both Pat Gilroy in 2011 and Jim Gavin in 2013.

He takes on the Dublin job after their worst championship season in many years. Dublin failed to reach the Leinster final for the first time since 2010 when they were surprised by Meath in the Leinster semi-finals. The 2023 All-Ireland champions then crashed out of the championship at the quarter-final stage after an eight-point defeat to Tyrone.

Dublin have suffered from several consequential retirements in recent times, including James McCarthy and Brian Fenton. Brennan’s task will be to rebuild the Dubs with a younger generation of players.

Brennan could become only the second manager to win the Leinster senior football championship in consecutive years with two different teams, following Mick O’Dwyer, who won with Kildare and Laois.

Dublin County Board chairman Ken O’Sullivan has congratulated Brennan on his appointment, saying:

“Ger has achieved the highest honours as a player with Dublin and he has our full support in leading the Dublin senior football panel in pursuit of further honours in the coming years.

“We wish Ger, his team and the panel the very best and look forward to the 2026 season.”

Brennan’s management and backroom team will be announced in due course.