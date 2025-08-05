Galway v Cork: Throw-in time, TV details and team news about All-Ireland camogie final

When and where?

Galway will play Cork in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship final on Sunday at Croke Park at 5.15pm. Before it, Armagh play Laois in the junior final (1pm), and Offaly play Kerry in the intemediate final (3pm).

Where can I watch?

You can watch the games on RTÉ 2, where coverage starts at 12.45pm. It will also be shown on BBC iPlayer. You can also follow live coverage on the Irish Times Sport website.

Paths to the final

Cork

Cork 6-25 Limerick 0-5

Tipperary 1-9 Cork 3-21

Cork 0-21 Clare 1-9

Wexford 0-11 Cork 5-21

Cork 1-21 Waterford 1-11

Galway

Galway 0-15 Dublin 1-6

Down 0-5 Galway 4-25

Kilkenny 0-12 Galway 1-17

Galway 0-17 Waterford 0-11

Galway 1-18 Tipperary 1-11

Who are the favourites?

The bookies heavily favour Cork to win, 1/4 odds versus 7/2 for Galway. For good reason, as the Rebel County have won the past two All-Irelands and are looking to become the first team to win three in a row since Wexford in 2010-12.

Are there tickets still available?

Yes, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster. Earlier this year, the camogie president Brian Molloy called for everyone to get behind the sport and make it a sellout crowd. You can get a ticket for a very reasonable €30.

Team news

The teams will be published here when they are made available.