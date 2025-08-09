Nearly 250 white-tailed eagle chicks released into wild via Kerry scheme

Once native to Ireland, the white-tailed eagle became extinct in the 19th century. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

A white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme set up in Killarney National Park has resulted in almost 250 chicks being released into the wild.

As the 18-year-long project draws to a close, the initiative has resulted in 245 white tailed eagle chicks being reintroduced, with 26 released in 2025.

There are now large numbers of breeding pairs among the established population after an absence of more than 100 years. Once native to Ireland, the white-tailed eagle became extinct in the 19th century due to human persecution.

Since 2007, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has been working with partners in Norway, along with farmers and communities countrywide to reintroduce the white-tailed eagle and establish a population in Ireland. The white-tailed eagle is a bird of prey and plays an important part in protecting Ireland’s biodiversity.

The programme is ending following several releases around the country this month.

Minister of State for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan released four of the chicks into the wild at the Co Kerry park.

He said more than 18 years of work and collaboration have led to a “growing white-tailed eagle population and also has seen habitat restoration and engagement with landowners and farmers” to secure the eagles’ ongoing protection.

Mr O’Sullivan said “we now have evidence of white-tailed eagles breeding in counties further afield – from the south of the island in Cork right up to Donegal.”

“Whilst we are sad to see the programme come to a close this year, it leaves a lasting legacy in the skies.”

All of the chicks are fitted with satellite tags so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and establish in new areas. The chicks are vulnerable to external factors such as adverse weather conditions, avian influenza, disease, and illegal poisonings.

Norway’s ambassador to Ireland, Aslak Brun, said eagles are “once again spreading their wings in Ireland, thanks to wildlife experts and volunteers from both our countries.”

The ambassador pointed out that each country has an “obligation to protect nature and halt the loss of biodiversity. It is my hope that the unique co-operation to reintroduce eagles will serve as an inspiration for other wildlife projects.”

It is estimated that there are now approximately 150 individual eagles in the wild in Ireland, enough to maintain and sustain the population. So far this year, the exact number of chicks born in the wild is unknown, but there are 17 known pairs in total. In 2024, a total of 13 chicks were born from 10 pairs of the birds.