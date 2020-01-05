Roscommon’s breakaway goal ends Sligo resistance

Sligo battled back in the second half, but Cian McKeon’s goal killed their challenge

Anthony Cunningham’s Roscommon team will face Leitrim in the Connacht league semi-finals next weekend. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Anthony Cunningham’s Roscommon team will face Leitrim in the Connacht league semi-finals next weekend. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Sligo 0-14 Roscommon 1-15

Cian McKeon’s breakaway goal midway through the second half proved enough to propel a largely second-string Roscommon side to a healthy four-point win over Sligo at Markievicz Park.

McKeon intercepted Liam Gaughan’s pass just inside the Sligo half, and broke clear before exchanging passes with substitute Eddie Nolan and then smashing the ball to the net from a yard out.

Despite having the wind advantage in the opening half, it took Anthony Cunningham’s side a while to get going, and the teams were level at three points apiece when corner-forward Henry Walsh was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

But during the 10 minutes Walsh spent off the pitch, the visitors took control and rattled off the next six points without reply, as Sligo’s shooting let them down.

Midfielder Shane Killoran was to the fore, scoring three points from play, including one that rose over the crossbar when a goal looked certain close to half-time.

The impressive Conor Griffin, Patrick O’Connor and substitute Darragh Cummins were among the scorers as Sligo battled back in the second half, but McKeon’s goal killed their challenge, and Roscommon will now face Leitrim in the semi-finals next weekend.

ROSCOMMON: A Brady; D Neary, B Stack, E Flynn; P Scott, E McGrath, R Hughes; T O’Rourke, S Killoran (0-3); H Darcy, C McKeon (1-4, 0-2 frees), F Cregg (0-1 free); A Glennon (0-2), C Lennon (0-2), H Walsh (0-2).

Subs: D Ruane for Walsh (40 mins), R Daly for McGrath (45), E Smith for Darcy (52), E Nolan for O’Rourke (56), C Cox (0-1 free) for Glennon (63).

SLIGO: A Devanney; JF Carr, E McHugh, M Gordon; N Mullen, P McNamara, S Carrabine; P O’Connor (0-4, 0-2 frees), P Kilcoyne; G O’Kelly-Lynch, C Griffin (0-1 free), N Ewing; L Gaughan (0-5, 0-3 frees), P Hughes, D Quinn.

Subs: K Cawley for Quinn (h-t), J O’Reilly for Ewing (52 mins), D Cummins (0-2) for Griffin (56), S Coen for Hughes (60), E McGuinness for Carr (64).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.