Over 4,000 Dublin households told to disclose waste management details or face fines

More than 4,000 households in north Co Dublin have been asked to disclose how they manage their waste, Fingal County Council has said, and may face fines if unable to do so.

As part of a wider effort to tackle illegal dumping, the local authority collected information from authorised waste collectors to identify homes that lacked a waste collection service.

Separately, additional CCTV cameras aimed at catching illegal dumpers are also being rolled out on a phased basis, the council said. Earlier this month, CCTV cameras were installed along some of the worst offending streets in Dublin’s north inner city.

The plans for Fingal, subject to the approval of its CCTV oversight board, will see areas with the highest recorded levels of littering and illegal dumping initially prioritised, including Bring Bank black spots.

On Friday, the council said door-to-door inspections are to be carried out from mid-August among households that have not engaged with the council after receiving postal communication. A €75 fixed payment notice will be issued to those that cannot provide an account of their waste management.

The council said it was part of a project “to help raise awareness around recycling, encourage households to participate in a waste collection service and to tackle illegal dumping in the county”.

It said while it “spends thousands of euros” annually cleaning up dumping hotspots, the problem continues.

Dublin City Council spends about €1 million every year to facilitate the removal of illegally dumped waste from the city’s streets and suburbs, including rubbish discarded at bottle and textile banks, as well as parks and green areas.

Householders in Fingal are being warned against using unauthorised “man in a van” waste services. Many such operators are not permitted and bring household waste to remote areas to illegally dispose of it.

If evidence is recovered, the householder is liable for a litter fine of €150, as well as risk of prosecution and fines of up to €5,000 in court.

Fingal County Council’s director of environment and climate action, David Storey, urged locals to be practise “responsible waste habits”.

“We all have a role to play in managing our waste and protecting the environment. Illegal dumping across Fingal harms the environment, affects public health and impacts our local communities.

“We want to tackle this problem by promoting responsible waste habits and deliver a cleaner, healthier Fingal for all.”

