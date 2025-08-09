Cunha and Mbeumo offer glimpse of Manchester United’s new era but De Gea steals the show

Pre-season game: Manchester United 1 Fiorentina 1 [Man Utd won 5-4 on pens]

David de Gea between the sticks at Old Trafford was a moment of nostalgia for Manchester United fans, a timely reminded of better times. The goalkeeper’s departure at the end of the 2023 season epitomises the club’s self-inflicted problems, the sort of business ineptitude that has scarred United and Jim Ratcliffe will demand is a thing of the past.

When André Onana, a goalkeeper well-known to the then manager Erik ten Hag, was available for nothing, United allowed De Gea to run down his contract and then spend £40 million on the Cameroonian a year later. The logic was lost on everyone, missing out on a fee for the Spaniard, despite a subpar final season, and then splashing out on an inferior replacement.

De Gea took a season off and returned to become the best in class in Serie A. He was the first Fiorentina player sent out to warm up 45 minutes before kick-off at Old Trafford and was given a standing ovation. After all, he won the club’s player of the year on four occasions.

Things need to be different with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. They are replacements for high-quality individuals who, for various reasons, are not wanted by Ruben Amorim. Few can doubt Marcus Rashford, now at Barcelona, is not a world-class forward and Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to be one of the best wingers on the planet. Chelsea are keen to sign him

United’s new front three has cost more than £200 million, a sum they will not recoup in sales this summer. Rashford’s wages are being covered, Jadon Sancho is proving difficult to shift and Antony is awaiting offers but a loan is likely.

With Sesko in the stands after the confirmation of this transfer on Saturday morning, Mason Mount was, surprisingly, given the false No 9 role, with Mbeumo and Cunha behind to begin with. There was a flow in the final third as the players swapped positions, although that is unlikely next weekend against Arsenal when Sesko is available and Amorim acknowledged United “struggled without a reference as a striker” in his rigid 3-4-3 formation. Rasmus Højlund stayed on the bench, as United went 90 minutes without a traditional No 9, an indication of the Dane’s prospects.

It is difficult to learn much about United on this showing. Amorim said he should be judged after a full pre-season with the squad. Come the start of the Premier League, United will be different, as Sesko will be demanding crosses and passes in behind, tactics not possible with Mount as the most advanced forward.

Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea acknowledges the fans as he leaves the pitch during the pre-season friendly match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The focus on Saturday was on Mbeumo and Cunha, to see what they bring to a team that lacked ideas, creativity and clinical finishing on their way scoring 44 goals in 38 Premier League games and finished 15th. Mbeumo brought a collection of neat touches, bringing team-mates into play, but Amorim said United had a “lack of fluidity”. That said, the Cameroon international’s lightness of touch and thought was enough to give optimism.

Attitude is imperative for Amorim, and Mbeumo showed dogged determination to win the ball and chased everything, even if it was forlorn. The manager wants players to set the tempo, that the bare minimum required is 100 per cent effort and Mbeumo has that. In a game played at nowhere near full speed, United still lacked mobility from their central midfield duo of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Cunha, on the other hand, is known for walking around the pitch when the ball is not at his feet. When it is, however, he comes alive. He can carry it through defensive lines, turning opponents. Excitement has been lacking at Old Trafford and a player like Cunha can inspire the crowd. Replica Cunha shirts are already popular with fans with the names of Cantona, Beckham and Ronaldo on their backs, because supporters love a maverick. During a break in play, Amorim beckoned Cunha to offer detailed instructions, an indicator that the Brazilian still has plenty to learn.

For Sesko to be served, United’s wing backs will be important. One the right, Amad Diallo brought his own brand of dribbling to attack but without the telling final ball reaching a United player.

While the front three has been overhauled, everything behind remains unchanged, so the ease with which United conceded the opening goal was concerning. Two Fiorentina players were left unmarked at the back post from a corner, allowing Simon Sohm a simple finish from 12 yards.

It was not the confidence-boosting start United’s defence or Altay Bayindir desired. After a Robin Gosen’s own goal brought the equaliser, the shoot-out was settled when Fabiano Parisi’s penalty was saved by the stand-in goalkeeper before Kobbie Mainoo scored to make it 5-4 and United the winners.

Fiorentina are United’s only European opposition this season, allowing plenty of time for bonding on the training ground between the new arrivals. Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko may hope to one day receive a send-off like De Gea, who was substituted with minutes to go, receiving his third ovation of the day. United’s hierarchy will be hoping they were waving goodbye to a past era as they look to ignite a new one. − Guardian