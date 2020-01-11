Free-scoring Limerick blow Cork away in decider

Limerick run out 15-point winners in Munster Hurling League final

David Byrne

Limerick’s Tom Morrissey shoots under pressure from Cork’s Chris O’Leary. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Limerick 1-32 Cork 0-20

An Aaron Gillane goal and another scoring exhibition by David Reidy proved to be the difference as Limerick secured their third Munster Hurling League title in five years at a rain-swept LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

The Shannonsiders were helped along the way thanks to yet another flawless free taking display from Reidy who ended up with a tally of 0-10, eight of which were from placed balls.

John Kiely’s side opened the scoring through David Dempsey but Cork responded well and got off to a flying start thanks to points from Sean Twomey, Brian Turnball, Conor Lehane, Jack O’Connor and Chris O’Leary without response.

Limerick took the lead in the 11th thanks to a superb goal from Gillane - the Patrickswell clubman beat his marker Eoin Cadogan in the air before blasting the ball into the net. Two Reidy frees gave Limerick the lead with 20 minutes on the clock and efforts from Gillane and Dempsey boosted the men in green and white into a three-point lead and Limerick took a 1-14 to 0-14 lead into the break.

Cork only managed to score six points in the second half as seven Limerick points in a row opened up a nine-point margin heading into the final stages. And a free-scoring Limerick ran out eventual 15 point winners.

Limerick: B Hennessy; T Condon, R English, A Costello; D Byrnes (0-2, 0-1f), D Morrissey, B Nash (0-3); R Hanley (0-1), C Lynch (c) (0-1); D O’Donovan (0-1), T Morrissey, D Dempsey (0-5), G Mulcahy (0-6), D Reidy (0-10, 0-8f), A Gillane (1-2). Subs: S Finn for A Costello (45 mins), G Hegarty (0-1) for T Morrissey (45 mins), M Quinlan for A Gillane (56 mins), B O’Grady for T Condon (60 mins) J Boylan for R English (65 mins)

Cork: P Collins; C Spillane, E Cadogan, S O’Donoghue; C O’Leary (0-3, 0-3f), B Cooper, D Cahalane; R Walsh, A Walsh (0-2), C Lehane (0-5, 0-2f), L Meade, S Twomey (0-3); J O’Connor (0-1), S Harnedy (0-3), B Turnbull (0-2). Subs: P Horgan (0-1, 0-1f) for R Walsh, S O’Regan for J O’Connor (both h/t), R Downey for L Meade (54 mins), T O’Connell for S Twomey (69 mins), J Keating for C Spillane (70 mins).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary)

Attendance: 5,295

